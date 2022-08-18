ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Q 105.7

Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?

Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location

TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
WNYT

Ballston Spa wine and spirits store working to set themselves apart

BALLSTON SPA – Looking to try a new and unique variety of wines and spirits? Try Sage Wine & Spirits. Owner Jes Rich first opened in downtown Ballston Spa in 2016. She’s constantly growing her selection, while maintaining her store’s commitment to wines and spirits produced with attention to quality, value and care for the planet.
NEWS10 ABC

Opening day at the Washington County Fair

August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
101.5 WPDH

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
Adirondack Explorer

Historic fire tower finds new home in Speculator

Makomis fire tower boasts easy access, Adirondack views. While a 48-foot fire tower situated in the middle of a park is not commonplace, it paints a striking picture in Sacandaga Park in Speculator. The Makomis Fire Tower was the first steel tower set in New York state when it was erected on Makomis Mountain in 1916.
WSBS

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
hvmag.com

Isaan Thai Star Restaurant Dazzles Diners in Hudson

For tip-top Thai in the riverside city of Hudson, stop by the new location of Isaan Thai Star, where you’ll find excellent bites, local beer, and live music. The beginning of the pandemic was a difficult time for restaurants, as they struggled to keep up with the numerous regulations and limitations of operation in a post-virus world. Such was the case with Isaan Thai Star, a Hudson eatery offering authentic northeastern Thai cuisine as prepared by chefs from Thailand’s Isaan region.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Last day of the Altamont fair

It is the final event in the final day of the Altamont fair arguably one of the area’s largest, bringing in nearly 100,000 visitors.  The fair is also considered to be one of the nation’s oldest.
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

First annual kid's entrepreneurship fair held in Troy

Children ages 5 to 12 sold baked goods, lemonade, handmade jewelry, clothes and art at the first annual kid's entrepreneurship fair in Troy. Aniyah Ratley, a 10-year-old lemonade stand owner, came up with the idea for the event. "Let's allow everybody to pursue their dreams because they don't want to...
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
NEWS10 ABC

Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]

