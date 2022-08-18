Read full article on original website
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance envisions area as a heritage hub
2022 was a milestone year for the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance with the Grand Opening of the Battlefield Park Visitors Center in May. Speaking this Saturday at the Alliance’s annual meeting, Alliance President John DiNuzzo said they all knew the opening of the Visitors Center would be a game changer, and it “propels us to a new level of prominence and significance.”
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
esc.edu
GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO PART-TIME STUDENTS
(ALBANY, NY – August 19, 2022) Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a $150 million expansion of New York state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide funding to students pursuing their college degree part-time. Expanding part-time TAP is part of a broader push by the governor to invest in public higher education and improve access and affordability for every student.
newyorkupstate.com
Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list
Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gillibrand urges Columbia Memorial Health to provide ‘fair and equitable’ compensation
HUDSON – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has called on Columbia Memorial Health to work with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to address “the staff shortages plaguing the health care facility that serves the upper Hudson Valley.”. The senator urged the Hudson-based hospital to offer staff represented by the...
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
hvmag.com
Isaan Thai Star Restaurant Dazzles Diners in Hudson
For tip-top Thai in the riverside city of Hudson, stop by the new location of Isaan Thai Star, where you’ll find excellent bites, local beer, and live music. The beginning of the pandemic was a difficult time for restaurants, as they struggled to keep up with the numerous regulations and limitations of operation in a post-virus world. Such was the case with Isaan Thai Star, a Hudson eatery offering authentic northeastern Thai cuisine as prepared by chefs from Thailand’s Isaan region.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
asumag.com
South Glens Falls (N.Y.) school district seeks $33.6 million in improvements for all schools, athletic fields
The South Glens Falls (N.Y.) district is proposing a $33.6 million facilities improvement plan. Oliver W. Winch Middle School and the athletic fields will see the most extensive upgrades, reports The Post-Star. The middle school's large group instruction room will be converted into an updated theater space. Other middle school...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Mayor Kim and Commissioner Montagnino Finally Admit They Have to Approve Payment of Insurance Deductible
After weeks of refusing to pay the $25,000 deductible the city owes Travelers Insurance for the settlement of the Tim Wales case and plenty of drama, the Saratoga Springs City Council voted unanimously to pay the bill but not before more theatrics from Mayor Kim. As noted in a previous...
wamc.org
State lawmakers join fight against embattled Central Warehouse in Albany
State, county and city officials were outside Albany's crumbling Central Warehouse Monday morning calling for the enactment of three bills that have passed both houses of the state legislature. Monday’s press conference was the latest chapter in the saga of the asbestos-laden, 11-story, 70,000-square foot Central Warehouse building downtown, which...
Opening day at the Washington County Fair
August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
Mohawk fire snuffs blazing farm equipment
Firefighters from the town of Mohawk posted dramatic photos of farm equipment on fire
wamc.org
SUNY orders HVCC to comply with system-wide COVID rules
Hudson Valley Community College in Troy is being ordered to comply with SUNY's system-wide COVID rules. Thursday Anta Cissé-Green, SUNY's Senior Vice Chancellor & General Counsel, emailed Hudson Valley Community College President Roger Ramsammy a "letter of non-compliance," directing HVCC to submit documentation by Monday showing the college’s compliance with vaccine policy mandated by the Board of Trustees that oversees the 64-campus university system.
WNYT
New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Schenectady
Neighbors in Schenectady have a new spot for Mediterranean food. Simone’s Kitchen opened Saturday in the newly-redeveloped Benjamin building on Franklin Street. The restaurant offers Mediterranean bowls among other treats—with vegan and gluten-free options. They also serve pastries. Owners say 100 percent of the proceeds from the opening...
NEWS10 ABC
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
