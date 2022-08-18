ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance envisions area as a heritage hub

2022 was a milestone year for the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance with the Grand Opening of the Battlefield Park Visitors Center in May. Speaking this Saturday at the Alliance’s annual meeting, Alliance President John DiNuzzo said they all knew the opening of the Visitors Center would be a game changer, and it “propels us to a new level of prominence and significance.”
Q 105.7

Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?

Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
esc.edu

GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO PART-TIME STUDENTS

(ALBANY, NY – August 19, 2022) Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a $150 million expansion of New York state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide funding to students pursuing their college degree part-time. Expanding part-time TAP is part of a broader push by the governor to invest in public higher education and improve access and affordability for every student.
#Spa#The Steering Committee#Village#Community Survey#The Ballston Spa Library
newyorkupstate.com

Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list

Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gillibrand urges Columbia Memorial Health to provide ‘fair and equitable’ compensation

HUDSON – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has called on Columbia Memorial Health to work with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to address “the staff shortages plaguing the health care facility that serves the upper Hudson Valley.”. The senator urged the Hudson-based hospital to offer staff represented by the...
101.5 WPDH

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
hvmag.com

Isaan Thai Star Restaurant Dazzles Diners in Hudson

For tip-top Thai in the riverside city of Hudson, stop by the new location of Isaan Thai Star, where you’ll find excellent bites, local beer, and live music. The beginning of the pandemic was a difficult time for restaurants, as they struggled to keep up with the numerous regulations and limitations of operation in a post-virus world. Such was the case with Isaan Thai Star, a Hudson eatery offering authentic northeastern Thai cuisine as prepared by chefs from Thailand’s Isaan region.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
wamc.org

State lawmakers join fight against embattled Central Warehouse in Albany

State, county and city officials were outside Albany's crumbling Central Warehouse Monday morning calling for the enactment of three bills that have passed both houses of the state legislature. Monday’s press conference was the latest chapter in the saga of the asbestos-laden, 11-story, 70,000-square foot Central Warehouse building downtown, which...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Opening day at the Washington County Fair

August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
NEWS10 ABC

Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
wamc.org

SUNY orders HVCC to comply with system-wide COVID rules

Hudson Valley Community College in Troy is being ordered to comply with SUNY's system-wide COVID rules. Thursday Anta Cissé-Green, SUNY's Senior Vice Chancellor & General Counsel, emailed Hudson Valley Community College President Roger Ramsammy a "letter of non-compliance," directing HVCC to submit documentation by Monday showing the college’s compliance with vaccine policy mandated by the Board of Trustees that oversees the 64-campus university system.
TROY, NY
WNYT

New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Schenectady

Neighbors in Schenectady have a new spot for Mediterranean food. Simone’s Kitchen opened Saturday in the newly-redeveloped Benjamin building on Franklin Street. The restaurant offers Mediterranean bowls among other treats—with vegan and gluten-free options. They also serve pastries. Owners say 100 percent of the proceeds from the opening...
NEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!

