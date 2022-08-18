ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Q 105.7

Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?

Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location

TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

First annual kid's entrepreneurship fair held in Troy

Children ages 5 to 12 sold baked goods, lemonade, handmade jewelry, clothes and art at the first annual kid's entrepreneurship fair in Troy. Aniyah Ratley, a 10-year-old lemonade stand owner, came up with the idea for the event. "Let's allow everybody to pursue their dreams because they don't want to...
NEWS10 ABC

Last day of the Altamont fair

It is the final event in the final day of the Altamont fair arguably one of the area’s largest, bringing in nearly 100,000 visitors.  The fair is also considered to be one of the nation’s oldest.
NEWS10 ABC

Opening day at the Washington County Fair

August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
WNYT

New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Schenectady

Neighbors in Schenectady have a new spot for Mediterranean food. Simone’s Kitchen opened Saturday in the newly-redeveloped Benjamin building on Franklin Street. The restaurant offers Mediterranean bowls among other treats—with vegan and gluten-free options. They also serve pastries. Owners say 100 percent of the proceeds from the opening...
WRGB

2 horses died Sunday at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The death of two horses were reported over the weekend on the NYS Gaming Commission website. A Cut Ahead 20, trained by Leah Hyarmati, was euthanized on the track after sustaining a injury while "breezing" on August 21st. My Girl Lexi was vanned off...
NEWS10 ABC

Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Musician creates soundtrack to Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Singer-songwriter Garry Manuel finds inspiration during quiet mornings at the Saratoga Race Course. The Rochester resident discovered his love for horse racing more than 40 years ago. With help from his band Sunup, they put together the Saratoga Sunrise album. The title track encapsulates the beauty of an early morning […]
NEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
WNYT

Saint Rose community mourns loss of Matt Frankel

The Saint Rose community is mourning the loss of a student athlete. The president of the college confirms in a letter to the school community that Matt Frankel died on Thursday night, from natural causes at home. The Niskayuna grad was a senior business major and a goalie for the...
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY

Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
FORT ANN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Capital Region farmers' markets accepting supplemental benefits program

Due to the program's expansion, farmers' markets now offer SNAP/EBT and WIC services to shoppers. By participating in these programs, local farmers can stay in business, and healthy food can be available to consumers. "Our commitment to ensuring this is a space where all folks feel comfortable regardless of your...

