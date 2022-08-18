Read full article on original website
Related
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
WNYT
Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location
TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
First annual kid's entrepreneurship fair held in Troy
Children ages 5 to 12 sold baked goods, lemonade, handmade jewelry, clothes and art at the first annual kid's entrepreneurship fair in Troy. Aniyah Ratley, a 10-year-old lemonade stand owner, came up with the idea for the event. "Let's allow everybody to pursue their dreams because they don't want to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Last day of the Altamont fair
It is the final event in the final day of the Altamont fair arguably one of the area’s largest, bringing in nearly 100,000 visitors. The fair is also considered to be one of the nation’s oldest.
Opening day at the Washington County Fair
August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
WNYT
New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Schenectady
Neighbors in Schenectady have a new spot for Mediterranean food. Simone’s Kitchen opened Saturday in the newly-redeveloped Benjamin building on Franklin Street. The restaurant offers Mediterranean bowls among other treats—with vegan and gluten-free options. They also serve pastries. Owners say 100 percent of the proceeds from the opening...
WRGB
2 horses died Sunday at Saratoga Race Course
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The death of two horses were reported over the weekend on the NYS Gaming Commission website. A Cut Ahead 20, trained by Leah Hyarmati, was euthanized on the track after sustaining a injury while "breezing" on August 21st. My Girl Lexi was vanned off...
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
Discovering Saratoga: Musician creates soundtrack to Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Singer-songwriter Garry Manuel finds inspiration during quiet mornings at the Saratoga Race Course. The Rochester resident discovered his love for horse racing more than 40 years ago. With help from his band Sunup, they put together the Saratoga Sunrise album. The title track encapsulates the beauty of an early morning […]
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
NEWS10 ABC
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
WNYT
Saint Rose community mourns loss of Matt Frankel
The Saint Rose community is mourning the loss of a student athlete. The president of the college confirms in a letter to the school community that Matt Frankel died on Thursday night, from natural causes at home. The Niskayuna grad was a senior business major and a goalie for the...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
WNYT
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Mohawk fire snuffs blazing farm equipment
Firefighters from the town of Mohawk posted dramatic photos of farm equipment on fire
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY
Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Capital Region farmers' markets accepting supplemental benefits program
Due to the program's expansion, farmers' markets now offer SNAP/EBT and WIC services to shoppers. By participating in these programs, local farmers can stay in business, and healthy food can be available to consumers. "Our commitment to ensuring this is a space where all folks feel comfortable regardless of your...
Comments / 1