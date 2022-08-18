ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VT

WCAX

Fire damages South Burlington condo building

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire ripped through a South Burlington condo building on Monday causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It happened on Airport Road Monday afternoon. Firefighters say crews quickly began checking for people inside, venting the roof and battling the flames. South Burlington firefighters say...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

One person injured during shooting incident in Brookfield

A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark. “Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record. Updated:...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Burlington police investigating shooting incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier. Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off. Officers say someone in a white sedan or possibly...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for attempting to rob a credit union in June 2021. Authorities say Donald McCandless was sentenced to 42 months for attempting to rob the Vermont Federal Credit Union in Burlington. According to court documents, McCandless...
BURLINGTON, VT
Orange County, VT
Orange County, VT
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home

GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
GRAFTON, NH
WCAX

Fire tears through New Haven apartment house

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire tore through a New Haven apartment building Monday morning, temporarily shutting down Route 7. Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to the old home divided into apartments. They battled heavy fire and smoke on the upper level. Everyone got out safely, including one dog...
NEW HAVEN, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife says a Strafford woman was attacked by a bear on her property, and one of her dogs lured the animal away from her. Game wardens say Susan Lee, 61, was walking on her property Saturday with her two dogs when she heard a loud noise and realized a bear was charging her.
STRAFFORD, VT
WCAX

Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smugglers’ Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont State Police say Kevin Drayton was headed south on Route 108S toward Stowe and ignored the road signs warning that tractor-trailers are prohibited in the Notch. Police say Drayton got his rig...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
mynbc5.com

Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2018, detailing initial information released by police. The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges.
DANVILLE, VT
NewsBreak
whdh.com

Silver Alert issued in NH for missing 59-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last sighted on Sunday. State Police said Partick Henry Hart was seen on the front porch of his residence, where it is believed he left on foot and was reported missing at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
WARNER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Landowner denies disturbing Tilton family cemetery

TILTON — Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the selectboard alleged had disturbed an old family cemetery on his property, denied that he had done so when he met with them on Aug. 18. Visibly upset at a cease-and-desist letter he had received from the town, and the newspaper account of the matter, Obekhov said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
TILTON, NH
WCAX

Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight. Tents have been popping up in Battery Park, overlooking the waterfront and right next to the police station. Just three stayed up during the day on Monday, but multiple viewers have brought...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 42-year-old man from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Wallingford on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a man selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street at around 9:10 p.m. Police allege that Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he...
WALLINGFORD, VT
WCAX

Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark

Race winners and highlights from the Nation’s Site of Excitement. Scholarship assists Burlington families find child care. A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT

