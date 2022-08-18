Read full article on original website
WCAX
Fire damages South Burlington condo building
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire ripped through a South Burlington condo building on Monday causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It happened on Airport Road Monday afternoon. Firefighters say crews quickly began checking for people inside, venting the roof and battling the flames. South Burlington firefighters say...
WCAX
One person injured during shooting incident in Brookfield
A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark. “Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record. Updated:...
WCAX
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier. Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off. Officers say someone in a white sedan or possibly...
WCAX
Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for attempting to rob a credit union in June 2021. Authorities say Donald McCandless was sentenced to 42 months for attempting to rob the Vermont Federal Credit Union in Burlington. According to court documents, McCandless...
mynbc5.com
First responders in Williston rescue man who hit his head near Overlook Park
WILLISTON, Vt. — First responders in Williston rescued a man who fell and hit his head while walking along a trail near Overlook Park on Monday morning. The Williston Fire Department said the man was walking with two friends on trails near Essex Road on the way to go fishing when he lost his footing and hit his head.
WCAX
Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home
GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
WCAX
Fire tears through New Haven apartment house
NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire tore through a New Haven apartment building Monday morning, temporarily shutting down Route 7. Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to the old home divided into apartments. They battled heavy fire and smoke on the upper level. Everyone got out safely, including one dog...
UPDATE: Teen dies in apparent drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, NH
New Hampshire State Police were withholding the man's name Saturday night until after family members could be notified.
Officers in Burlington Shooting Were Trained in Crisis Response
The police supervisor who shot and wounded a suicidal man in Burlington’s Old North End earlier this month was trained to handle mental health calls and leads the department’s crisis negotiation team. But the three officers who were on scene at the time of the shooting were the...
WCAX
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife says a Strafford woman was attacked by a bear on her property, and one of her dogs lured the animal away from her. Game wardens say Susan Lee, 61, was walking on her property Saturday with her two dogs when she heard a loud noise and realized a bear was charging her.
WCAX
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smugglers’ Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont State Police say Kevin Drayton was headed south on Route 108S toward Stowe and ignored the road signs warning that tractor-trailers are prohibited in the Notch. Police say Drayton got his rig...
mynbc5.com
Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2018, detailing initial information released by police. The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges.
whdh.com
Silver Alert issued in NH for missing 59-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last sighted on Sunday. State Police said Partick Henry Hart was seen on the front porch of his residence, where it is believed he left on foot and was reported missing at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police officer's eye 'clawed' at and gouged while responding to incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington police officer was assaulted and injured while making an arrest around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on Elmwood Ave. According to police, the officer tried to arrest 30-year-old Eric Loyer, who was found sleeping in a reportedly stolen car. The officer attempted to take him into...
Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is Mixing Christmas With Halloween This October
As the summer amusement park season winds down in New England, some specialty events will pop up to extend the fun into the fall. That includes at Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire, where the park plans to to mix Christmas with Halloween for their Merry Trick-or-Treat event that takes place on six select dates in October.
laconiadailysun.com
Landowner denies disturbing Tilton family cemetery
TILTON — Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the selectboard alleged had disturbed an old family cemetery on his property, denied that he had done so when he met with them on Aug. 18. Visibly upset at a cease-and-desist letter he had received from the town, and the newspaper account of the matter, Obekhov said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
Groveton, NH man severely hurt in Concord, VT crash
Randall Savage, 37, crashed into a wooded area off of North Concord Road Friday evening.
WCAX
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight. Tents have been popping up in Battery Park, overlooking the waterfront and right next to the police station. Just three stayed up during the day on Monday, but multiple viewers have brought...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 42-year-old man from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Wallingford on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a man selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street at around 9:10 p.m. Police allege that Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he...
WCAX
Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark
Race winners and highlights from the Nation’s Site of Excitement. Scholarship assists Burlington families find child care. A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights. Updated:...
