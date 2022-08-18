ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Resident input sought for planning of 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani, Lahaina to Kāʻanapali

The County of Maui has launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to advance strategies for a transit-oriented community in West Maui. “This project reimagines West Maui’s main corridor to include new affordable and workforce housing and safer transportation options,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “This work will align with existing and planned improvements like the West Maui Greenway.”
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Water conservation requested for Maui Island

The Department of Water Supply is requesting that all Maui Island residents and visitors conserve water in an effort to reduce demand and extend existing supplies. Persistent drought continues throughout Maui County with parts of Central and South Maui now in exceptional drought conditions. The Central Maui System relies primarily on groundwater and is generally not as vulnerable to drought as surface water-reliant Upcountry and West Maui systems.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

$15M released for a new dedicated teacher affordable housing project on Maui

State Representative Angus McKelvey, who currently represents District 10 (which includes the areas of West Maui, Māʻalaea, and a small section of North Kīhei), announced the release of $15 million for the construction of dedicated teacher housing in Lahaina. “This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

LIST: Maui Lane Closures, through Aug. 26

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Waikapu: Roving shoulder closure and possible...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Parts of Maui without power

LATEST UPDATE (5:30 am):. Hawaiian Electric crews have restored power to parts of Central Maui, including Wailuku, and are working to bring remaining customers back online in Kahului, South Maui, West Maui, Waihee and Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui. Total number of customers affected and the cause of the outage is still being assessed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Haleakalā volunteer service opportunities, Sept. 3-6

Volunteer service at Haleakalā National Park on Sept. 6. The Friends of Haleakalā National Park host a morning of volunteer service at the Haleakalā National Park plant nursery or museum in the /summit District, from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. On the first...
ENVIRONMENT
mauinow.com

43rd Annual Maui County Charity Walk collects close to $1M

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association celebrated 43 years of giving back to the community with its annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20. More than 1,300 walkers gathered at the War Memorial Event Field for a morning of exercise, food, prizes, and entertainment. An impressive total of $960,000 was raised.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

First community-based subsistence fishing area begins five-year evaluation process

During the administration of Gov. David Ige, three critical near-shore marine environments received additional protections, to sustain them well into the future. In 2014, the Hā‘ena community established the state’s first Community-based Subsistence Fishing Area. Designed to sustainably support the consumptive needs of the Hā‘ena ahupua‘a utilizing culturally rooted community-based management to ensure the sustainability of nearshore ocean resources.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 21, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace. On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old. Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Maui County considering measure to prevent 'over-tourism'

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- How much is too much when it comes to tourism? Maui County is considering one measure in the hopes of finding a balance. In an effort to establish a more definite cap on the number of visitor accommodations throughout Maui County, proposed Resolution 22-70 looks to restrict the development of new hotels and vacation rentals.
KITV.com

Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui

Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in. Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as...
POLITICS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands.

