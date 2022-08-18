Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Resident input sought for planning of 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani, Lahaina to Kāʻanapali
The County of Maui has launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to advance strategies for a transit-oriented community in West Maui. “This project reimagines West Maui’s main corridor to include new affordable and workforce housing and safer transportation options,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “This work will align with existing and planned improvements like the West Maui Greenway.”
mauinow.com
Water conservation requested for Maui Island
The Department of Water Supply is requesting that all Maui Island residents and visitors conserve water in an effort to reduce demand and extend existing supplies. Persistent drought continues throughout Maui County with parts of Central and South Maui now in exceptional drought conditions. The Central Maui System relies primarily on groundwater and is generally not as vulnerable to drought as surface water-reliant Upcountry and West Maui systems.
mauinow.com
$15M released for a new dedicated teacher affordable housing project on Maui
State Representative Angus McKelvey, who currently represents District 10 (which includes the areas of West Maui, Māʻalaea, and a small section of North Kīhei), announced the release of $15 million for the construction of dedicated teacher housing in Lahaina. “This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing...
mauinow.com
Open house planned for release of draft South Maui Community Plan Update
The Maui County Planning Department will host an open house for the release of the first draft of the updated South Maui Community Plan on from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Kīhei Community Center. At this informational open house, the public can view background information...
mauinow.com
LIST: Maui Lane Closures, through Aug. 26
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Waikapu: Roving shoulder closure and possible...
mauinow.com
Parts of Maui without power
LATEST UPDATE (5:30 am):. Hawaiian Electric crews have restored power to parts of Central Maui, including Wailuku, and are working to bring remaining customers back online in Kahului, South Maui, West Maui, Waihee and Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui. Total number of customers affected and the cause of the outage is still being assessed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
mauinow.com
Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan – Spring 2022 Progress Report for Lānaʻi
The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provided an update on the progress toward fulfilling the Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan, which is a part of the Maui Nui DMAP, from April 1 through June 30, 2022. This update pertains to actions identified for Phase 2 implementation of the Lānaʻi...
mauinow.com
New “Still in Your Light” murals created by Maui artist at UHMC Campus Health Center
Visitors to the University of Hawai’i Maui College Campus Health Center are now welcomed by a spectacular work created by Maui artist Noble Richardson. “Still in Your Light” is, literally, a voyage. As visitors move through the facility, they will encounter three murals with meaning both deeply...
Make a livable wage in Hawaii? Odds are you don’t
It is no surprise how expensive Hawaii is. From food costs, childcare, medical, housing or transportation, when living in Hawaii expect to pay more for basic needs.
mauinow.com
Maui camper van owners push back on plans to regulate, prohibit mobile vacation dwellings
As Maui lawmakers mull plans to regulate or prohibit mobile vacation dwellings to curb overtourism, some camper van businesses are saying leaders are unfairly targeting some of the island’s most respectful visitors. Happy Campers Maui LLC owners Ephriam Martinez and Amber Rinker of Kihei said their company pays taxes,...
KITV.com
Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid
HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback. The Pinky's in Waikiki is open, the only one operating. It's...
mauinow.com
Haleakalā volunteer service opportunities, Sept. 3-6
Volunteer service at Haleakalā National Park on Sept. 6. The Friends of Haleakalā National Park host a morning of volunteer service at the Haleakalā National Park plant nursery or museum in the /summit District, from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. On the first...
mauinow.com
43rd Annual Maui County Charity Walk collects close to $1M
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association celebrated 43 years of giving back to the community with its annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20. More than 1,300 walkers gathered at the War Memorial Event Field for a morning of exercise, food, prizes, and entertainment. An impressive total of $960,000 was raised.
mauinow.com
First community-based subsistence fishing area begins five-year evaluation process
During the administration of Gov. David Ige, three critical near-shore marine environments received additional protections, to sustain them well into the future. In 2014, the Hā‘ena community established the state’s first Community-based Subsistence Fishing Area. Designed to sustainably support the consumptive needs of the Hā‘ena ahupua‘a utilizing culturally rooted community-based management to ensure the sustainability of nearshore ocean resources.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 21, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace. On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old. Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the...
Limited options for consumer relief as electric bills soar
Electric bills on Oahu are going to jump because oil has to be used until more clean power sources are online. Relief options are out there, but some are ill-timed to help with bigger bills coming up in just weeks.
KITV.com
Maui County considering measure to prevent 'over-tourism'
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- How much is too much when it comes to tourism? Maui County is considering one measure in the hopes of finding a balance. In an effort to establish a more definite cap on the number of visitor accommodations throughout Maui County, proposed Resolution 22-70 looks to restrict the development of new hotels and vacation rentals.
KITV.com
Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui
Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in. Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
