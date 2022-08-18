ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

TheStreet's Doug Kass: Don't Be Fooled by Stock Rally

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CJd9_0hMSNmRx00

The stock rebound since mid-June has turned some investors bullish on the market. Doug Kass, a columnist for TheStreet.com’s Real Money Pro, isn’t one of them.

“The swiftness and size of the rise in equities last month has driven the markets back to valuation levels that concern me,” he wrote.

The S&P 500 index has jumped 11% in the last month, “reducing the general attraction of equities and posing the risk of more negative outcomes for stocks,” Kass said.

In the week of Aug. 8, Kass spoke with legendary investor Leon Cooperman. The former chief of Omega Advisors told Kass that while nominal corporate profits are strong, that’s not the case after adjusting for inflation.

Consumer prices soared 8.5% in the 12 months through July.

Cooperman sees fair value for the S&P 500 at about 18 times projected earnings of $230 a share. That would put the index at about 4,140, down 3.3% from its recent quote of 4,283.

Recession Scenario

“However, if we get a recession next year, profits can drop to $180 per share,” Kass said. “Using a 20-times price-earnings multiple yields 3,600 for the S&P 500,”

Cooperman says January’s record 4,797 for the index may not be broken for several years.

Kass thinks the market is overcooked. “An oversold market in June has become overbought on every measure we look at. Short positions are being aggressively covered, and fear of the return of capital has quickly morphed into the fear of missing out.” Short positions are bets that stocks will fall.

Much of the recent stock-market increase stems from investors’ view that the Federal Reserve will soon make a "soft pivot" away from interest-rate increases, Kass said.

“We are of the view that market participants have misinterpreted Fed Chairman [Jerome] Powell's intentions,” Kass said.

“While I have been in the ‘peak-inflation’ camp, I think inflationary pressures will be more stubborn than the consensus expects. ... I expect a continued hawkish Fed and, with equities elevated, there is renewed market vulnerability.”

Bank of America Is Skeptical, Too

Kass isn’t the only expert skeptical of the recent stock rally.

“Only 30% of our bull market signposts" -- things that happen before a market hits bottom -- "have been triggered, versus 80% in prior market bottoms,” Bank of America strategists wrote in a commentary. That “suggests another pullback is likely.”

The strategists said, “one signpost with a perfect track record [since 1935] is the Rule of 20.” During that period, the sum of the year-on-year consumer price index (CPI) change and the market’s trailing price-earnings (P-E) ratio was always lower than 20 at market bottoms.

Combining the 8.5% rise of consumer prices with the S&P 500’s recent trailing P-E ratio of 21.6, the sum stands at 30.1. That, of course, is far above the threshold of 20.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Consumer Price Index#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Thestreet Com#Omega Advisors
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
87K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy