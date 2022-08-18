Barcelona ‘want sensational Lionel Messi transfer return from PSG ‘sooner rather than later’

BARCELONA will attempt to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain within the next year, according to reports.

The cash-strapped Catalans' money problems meant they had to let their iconic playmaker leave last season after over 20 years at the club.

Messi could return to Barcelona within the next year Credit: Getty

Barcelona are still in deep financial trouble but have somehow managed to make six new signings this summer, including Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde.

The Catalan giants are looking to regain the La Liga title this season for the first time in three years having finished 13 points adrift of Real Madrid last time around.

Manager Xavi is eager to further strengthen his squad over the next few seasons.

And one player that he is determined to bring in is Messi.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barca chiefs want to see the seven-time Ballon dO'r winner return to the Nou Camp sooner rather than later.

But, they are not expected to make a former offer until after the Qatar World Cup, which kicks off in November.

One major question is how on earth they plan to pay the Argentina superstar, who earns over £600k a week in Paris.

LaLiga have imposed a strict salary cap on Barca in an attempt to get them to balance their books.

Messi's old team-mates Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique are among players who have taken huge pay cuts.

Pique even reportedly offered to play for free this summer.

But it is unknown whether Messi would be willing to do the same.

Messi, 35, joined PSG in a shock free transfer from Barcelona last summer.

However, he struggled to adapt to life in Ligue 1 and many fans have been unimpressed with his performances.

The Argentina international was BOOED off the pitch following PSG's 3-0 win against Bordeaux earlier this year.

And some fans even vandalised the club's training ground with a graffiti message urging him to leave France.

Messi's PSG contract expires next summer, so Barcelona could potentially negotiate a free transfer come January.