Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Delivers Tearful On-Air Message to NBC News Correspondent After Death of 6-Year-Old Son

Richard Engel from the NBC News family is mourning the death of his 6-year-old son Henry. On the Aug. 19 episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas, and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of the child's death and looked back on his battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. Engel, 48, shared the news of Henry's death on Twitter. The 6-year-old died on Aug. 9, according to a memorial page on the Texas Children's Hospital website. "We have heartbreaking news to share with you about a member of our NBC News family," Kotb, 58, began the segment, appearing to fight back tears "Henry Engel, Richard Engel and Mary Forrest's 6-year-old son, has passed away. Henry suffered from a rare disease, it's called Rett syndrome."
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Have the primaries given hints about the upcoming midterms? Terrorism charges are filed against Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. A car bomb near Moscow killed the daughter of a key Putin ally.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

After more than 50 years at the NIH, Dr. Fauci says he's retiring in December

The nation's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, announced today he'll be stepping down from government service in December. Dr. Fauci has been at the National Institutes of Health for more than 50 years. He's also advised seven presidents, starting with President Reagan back in the early days of the AIDS epidemic. NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin is here to tell us more. Hey, Selena.
SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November

States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Top election officials in a Texas county quit after threats stemming from 2020

Running an election in 2022 is hard. There's all the logistics that go into making early voting, mail voting and Election Day voting go smoothly. And on top of that, election officials have been dealing with a storm of harassment and death threats following the lies told about the 2020 election being stolen. Now, some of these officials say they're done. For example, in Texas, all the top election officials in one county quit last week. NPR's Miles Parks covers voting, and he's with us now. Hi, Miles.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Connecticut Public

As takeover battle heats up, Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend Jack Dorsey, Twitter's former CEO, as part of his legal effort to abandon his bid to acquire the social media company. Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware Chancery Court to make him follow through on an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Both parties have filed dozens of subpoena requests, asking banks, investment firms, executives and high-profile Silicon Valley figures for information and communications about the deal.
BUSINESS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

