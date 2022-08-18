Read full article on original website
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Delivers Tearful On-Air Message to NBC News Correspondent After Death of 6-Year-Old Son
Richard Engel from the NBC News family is mourning the death of his 6-year-old son Henry. On the Aug. 19 episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas, and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of the child's death and looked back on his battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. Engel, 48, shared the news of Henry's death on Twitter. The 6-year-old died on Aug. 9, according to a memorial page on the Texas Children's Hospital website. "We have heartbreaking news to share with you about a member of our NBC News family," Kotb, 58, began the segment, appearing to fight back tears "Henry Engel, Richard Engel and Mary Forrest's 6-year-old son, has passed away. Henry suffered from a rare disease, it's called Rett syndrome."
Independent sees enough unity between parties to back anti-Trump Republicans
Former President Trump's most prominent Republican critic in Congress lost her reelection bid this week. Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming conceded the race to her Trump-backed primary opponent on Tuesday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ CHENEY: Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I...
Australian site challenged Fox's Lachlan Murdoch to sue after he accused it of libel
Go ahead and sue us. That's the defiant message from a small Australian news site called Crikey over threats of a defamation lawsuit from Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch. Murdoch helps to oversee a huge global media empire, and NPR's David Folkenflik is covering legal fights involving Fox in Australia and the U.S. Hi, David.
Gov. DeSantis is seen as an heir to Trumpism, strategist David Jolly says
Let's spend the next few minutes talking more about Governor Ron DeSantis. We are joined now by David Jolly. He is a former Republican congressman from the state of Florida, now a political strategist and analyst for NBC. Welcome to the program. DAVID JOLLY: Hey. Great to be with you,...
The new book 'The Stolen Year' details how the pandemic disrupted children's lives
In 2020, when the pandemic spread, Anya Kamenetz was covering education for NPR News. Schools closed. Many shifted to remote learning for up to a year. Anya covered it all and now sums up what her reporting also showed in real time. Extended closings were a calamity for education. And she says they may not even have saved many lives.
After decades of public service, Anthony Fauci will step down in December
The scientist who became the face of America's COVID pandemic response is stepping down. In 38 years as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci led the country through two public health crises - AIDS and COVID-19. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. His early admirers...
People are paying to write messages on Ukrainian war weapons before use
As the war in Ukraine drags on, some of the volunteers seeking to support the country's military are struggling to raise money. So they're getting creative. Think crowdsourcing, memes and thank-you gifts. NPR's Tim Mak has more from Kyiv. TIM MAK, BYLINE: Three months into the war, the initial shock...
Morning news brief
Have the primaries given hints about the upcoming midterms? Terrorism charges are filed against Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. A car bomb near Moscow killed the daughter of a key Putin ally.
An Iranian American writer makes a case against censorship and for Rushdie
Writers are paying tribute to Salman Rushdie. He's the novelist attacked and seriously injured this month while talking in New York state. Supporters spoke up for him on the steps of the New York Public Library. Here is the British novelist Hari Kunzru. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HARI KUNZRU: Someone...
After more than 50 years at the NIH, Dr. Fauci says he's retiring in December
The nation's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, announced today he'll be stepping down from government service in December. Dr. Fauci has been at the National Institutes of Health for more than 50 years. He's also advised seven presidents, starting with President Reagan back in the early days of the AIDS epidemic. NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin is here to tell us more. Hey, Selena.
2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November
States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
Kyiv hosts a different kind of parade to celebrate Ukraine's independence day
Ukraine's independence day celebrations won't have the usual fanfare as Russia persists in its invasion. Aug. 24 marks the day when Ukraine's parliament vowed to separate from the Soviet Union in 1991. The date this year will also mark six months since the war began. Perhaps the most striking departure...
Top election officials in a Texas county quit after threats stemming from 2020
Running an election in 2022 is hard. There's all the logistics that go into making early voting, mail voting and Election Day voting go smoothly. And on top of that, election officials have been dealing with a storm of harassment and death threats following the lies told about the 2020 election being stolen. Now, some of these officials say they're done. For example, in Texas, all the top election officials in one county quit last week. NPR's Miles Parks covers voting, and he's with us now. Hi, Miles.
As takeover battle heats up, Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend Jack Dorsey, Twitter's former CEO, as part of his legal effort to abandon his bid to acquire the social media company. Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware Chancery Court to make him follow through on an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Both parties have filed dozens of subpoena requests, asking banks, investment firms, executives and high-profile Silicon Valley figures for information and communications about the deal.
