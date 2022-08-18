ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
ucnj.org

Spotted Lanternfly Update: Act Now to Prevent Breeding

Spotted lanternfly infestations begin with the appearance of small, beetle-like nymphs in the spring, which transform into large, destructive hopping insects over the summer. Union County residents can take steps now to help prevent spotted lanternflies from breeding in the fall, and help to reduce the habitat for next year’s nymphs.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS BURGLAR IN KITCHEN

On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT

Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

JCPD Has Not Confirmed Identity, But Friends Say Body Found In Jersey City Motel Is Missing Hoboken Woman

The body of a woman found in the Skyway Motel at 380 Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City has still not been officially identified by the Jersey City Police Department. In an email to Hudson TV at 10:14 tonight, Monday, August 22, 2022, Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace Scalcione stated that the Department has yet to identify the body, which was discovered on Friday afternoon at 12:04 pm., but their investigation is ongoing.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE

On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: HEAD ON COLLISION WITH ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are responding to a head on collision on Cassville -Leesville Road involving a head on collision with a Fed Ex truck. We have reports that there is an entrapment involved in this accident. This is a developing story. Should new details become available, we will update our page. Avoid the area as traffic is likely to build.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
Paterson Times

Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton woman charged with Hit and Run accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detectives Bustamante and Martinez were able to locate the fleeing vehicle which was identified as a grey Acura TL. The vehicle along with additional information allowed them to get the identity of the driver of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old, Trenton resident Selena Tzul-Cano. On August 17, 2022, Tzul-Cano was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with Assault by Auto N.J.S. 2C:12-1C(1), Fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injured person N.J.S. 2C:12-1.1, Endangering an injured victim N.J.S. 2C: 12-1.2A and numerous traffic summonses.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
IRVINGTON, NJ
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
Lite 98.7

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

