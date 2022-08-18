Read full article on original website
Related
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
ucnj.org
Spotted Lanternfly Update: Act Now to Prevent Breeding
Spotted lanternfly infestations begin with the appearance of small, beetle-like nymphs in the spring, which transform into large, destructive hopping insects over the summer. Union County residents can take steps now to help prevent spotted lanternflies from breeding in the fall, and help to reduce the habitat for next year’s nymphs.
Person electrocuted by NJ high tension power line
An unidentified person was injured after coming in contact with a high-tension power line in Eatontown on Saturday, according to police.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS BURGLAR IN KITCHEN
On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: UTILITY BILL SCAM ALERT
Holmdel Police provided information on the latest scam alert and we thought we would pass it along:. Please be aware of numerous utility scams over the phone where subjects state they are from JCP&L or other utility companies and will demand payment or else they will disconnect your utilities. Please...
Body Recovered From Passaic River Near Spot Of Similar Call Days Earlier
Responders called to the Passaic River in Wayne for the second time in three days found a body this time. The report of "someone drowning or having drowned" in the river behind 271 Riverlawn Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Friday brought township police, firefighters and EMS, Chief Jack McNiff said.
hudsontv.com
JCPD Has Not Confirmed Identity, But Friends Say Body Found In Jersey City Motel Is Missing Hoboken Woman
The body of a woman found in the Skyway Motel at 380 Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City has still not been officially identified by the Jersey City Police Department. In an email to Hudson TV at 10:14 tonight, Monday, August 22, 2022, Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace Scalcione stated that the Department has yet to identify the body, which was discovered on Friday afternoon at 12:04 pm., but their investigation is ongoing.
ocscanner.news
KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE
On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: HEAD ON COLLISION WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are responding to a head on collision on Cassville -Leesville Road involving a head on collision with a Fed Ex truck. We have reports that there is an entrapment involved in this accident. This is a developing story. Should new details become available, we will update our page. Avoid the area as traffic is likely to build.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
New York Provides Million For Food Assistance
There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton woman charged with Hit and Run accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police Detectives Bustamante and Martinez were able to locate the fleeing vehicle which was identified as a grey Acura TL. The vehicle along with additional information allowed them to get the identity of the driver of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old, Trenton resident Selena Tzul-Cano. On August 17, 2022, Tzul-Cano was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with Assault by Auto N.J.S. 2C:12-1C(1), Fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injured person N.J.S. 2C:12-1.1, Endangering an injured victim N.J.S. 2C: 12-1.2A and numerous traffic summonses.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Health & Mental Hygiene Employee, Ivy Woodburn, 65, Arrested
On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 0002 hours, the following 65-year-old female off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 6th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Ivy Woodburn. NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene. Charges:. DWI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
EMT, 25, shot in ambulance by patient, sues Staten Island bar, alleging it served drunk gunman even more drinks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 25-year-old EMT who was shot in the back of an ambulance while treating a patient in May has filed a lawsuit against his alleged attacker as well as the Funkey Monkey Lounge in West Brighton, where he claims his assailant was drinking prior to the incident.
Man Shot from Behind While Cleaning Car in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A man who was cleaning his car was shot from behind but...
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Comments / 0