FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Kingsport Times-News
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport continues 50th birthday celebration
KINGSPORT — Meals on Wheels of Kingsport will continue its 50th birthday celebration with two special events on the horizon. The organization will host a cruise-in car show at Freddy’s on Stone Drive on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and its 50th anniversary dinner at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport schools finish at maximum score for systemwide composite
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) has achieved the top score of 5 in Tennessee Value Added Assessment System (TVAAS) in the overall systemwide composite score. It also scores a 5 in the areas of systemwide numeracy, systemwide literacy and numeracy, systemwide science and systemwide social studies.
Kingsport Times-News
Planning underway for Elizabethton's Downtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTON — It may still be summertime, but preparation for the annual Downtown Christmas Parade is already well underway in Elizabethton. Main Street Elizabethton has announced details of the always anticipated event, including the date and theme. The parade takes place this year on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Scrapbook Showcase: Butterfly Garden
Today's Scrapbook Showcase features the butterfly gardens at Asbury Place in Kingsport. The photos were taken and submitted by Nancy V. Knight. "The big butterflies have arrived at Asbury Place Kingsport! God's creations bring so much joy to our campus," Knight wrote. "All of these were in our butterfly gardens in the past week. All but one are types of swallowtails."
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge students talk about work-based learning at Eastman
These four West Ridge High School seniors, all 17, are the first cohort of students in the work-based learning program with Eastman Chemical Co. The school is in Blountville, while Eastman is based in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Sunday with Friends’ continues with Tanya Carroll Richardson
ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as the “Sunday with Friends” program continues. The “Sunday with Friends” writer series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington County Public...
Kingsport Times-News
Santa Train to be replaced by drive-up gift distributions for third year in a row
KINGSPORT — For the third year in a row, the Santa Train won’t be making its 110-mile run from Kentucky to downtown Kingsport. This would have been the train’s 80th annual run had the COVID-19 pandemic not happened and the nation’s supply chain not been negatively impacted.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police named best of the best in statewide competition
The Kingsport Police Department took top honors on Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department-wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough names new town recorder, approves budget on final reading
Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Robert Anderson as town recorder and finance director on Monday, officially replacing former Town Recorder Pat Ryder who retired last month after less than a year on the job. Anderson, an Abingdon native, comes to the town after more than a decade with...
Kingsport Times-News
Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive dies at hospital
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man chasing after a dog was struck by a minivan on Lynn Garden Drive on Monday and later died at an area hospital, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release. Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said Gordon Gale Johnson, 33, was...
Kingsport Times-News
Panel discussion on contemporary Cherokee life will be part of Cherokee Heritage Day
ELIZABETHTON — The Cherokee Heritage Day, which will take place on Saturday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, will include a panel discussion entitled “Contemporary Cherokee Life”. The panel will feature Tyra Maney, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who serves as the...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Four West Ridge students first Sullivan work-based learning students at Eastman
BLOUNTVILLE — Four West Ridge High School students are the first Sullivan County Schools students to participate in a work-based learning (WBL) program at Eastman Chemical Co. They are getting what school system officials called a jump-start on potential vocational careers.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School donates computers to new youth center, veterans center
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education voted to donate 15 laptops to two organizations in Hawkins County: the Brighter Horizons Youth Center and the Veterans Center. The BOE decided to declare the 15 Dell Latitude 3460 laptop computers as surplus property at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Kingsport Times-News
5-year-old boy, Unicoi County EMA Erwin honored during commission meeting for saving child
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin and 5-year-old Eli Howard for saving a child’s life during Monday’s meeting. On July 19, Eli’s 15-month-old brother, Sammy, fell into a pool. According to the proclamation read by Commissioner Loren Thomas, Eli pulled...
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
Kingsport Times-News
Fall train excursion through Smoky Mountains set for Sept. 17
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, offering community members an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the fall season while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars. The one-day excursion, scheduled for Saturday, Sept....
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU honors professors, celebrates new academic year
Working “tirelessly to make a difference for people.” A “beacon of hope to many youngsters.” “Exemplary … reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions.”. Those were some of the phrases used to describe three East Tennessee State University professors honored during a...
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: The push for self-sufficiency is needed
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout these last few days of August. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, down 9 cents from last Friday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.48, down 14 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.85.
Kingsport Times-News
Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party less than a week away
LIMESTONE — The kids may be back in school and vacations may be over, but it’s not quite time to say goodbye to summer. In less than a week, The Crumley House will host its 12th Annual Polynesian Beach Party. Set for Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m.,...
