Today's Scrapbook Showcase features the butterfly gardens at Asbury Place in Kingsport. The photos were taken and submitted by Nancy V. Knight. "The big butterflies have arrived at Asbury Place Kingsport! God's creations bring so much joy to our campus," Knight wrote. "All of these were in our butterfly gardens in the past week. All but one are types of swallowtails."

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO