ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Meals on Wheels of Kingsport continues 50th birthday celebration

KINGSPORT — Meals on Wheels of Kingsport will continue its 50th birthday celebration with two special events on the horizon. The organization will host a cruise-in car show at Freddy’s on Stone Drive on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and its 50th anniversary dinner at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport schools finish at maximum score for systemwide composite

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) has achieved the top score of 5 in Tennessee Value Added Assessment System (TVAAS) in the overall systemwide composite score. It also scores a 5 in the areas of systemwide numeracy, systemwide literacy and numeracy, systemwide science and systemwide social studies.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Planning underway for Elizabethton's Downtown Christmas Parade

ELIZABETHTON — It may still be summertime, but preparation for the annual Downtown Christmas Parade is already well underway in Elizabethton. Main Street Elizabethton has announced details of the always anticipated event, including the date and theme. The parade takes place this year on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

Scrapbook Showcase: Butterfly Garden

Today's Scrapbook Showcase features the butterfly gardens at Asbury Place in Kingsport. The photos were taken and submitted by Nancy V. Knight. "The big butterflies have arrived at Asbury Place Kingsport! God's creations bring so much joy to our campus," Knight wrote. "All of these were in our butterfly gardens in the past week. All but one are types of swallowtails."
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

‘Sunday with Friends’ continues with Tanya Carroll Richardson

ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as the “Sunday with Friends” program continues. The “Sunday with Friends” writer series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington County Public...
ABINGDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrapbook
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police named best of the best in statewide competition

The Kingsport Police Department took top honors on Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department-wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough names new town recorder, approves budget on final reading

Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Robert Anderson as town recorder and finance director on Monday, officially replacing former Town Recorder Pat Ryder who retired last month after less than a year on the job. Anderson, an Abingdon native, comes to the town after more than a decade with...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive dies at hospital

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man chasing after a dog was struck by a minivan on Lynn Garden Drive on Monday and later died at an area hospital, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release. Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said Gordon Gale Johnson, 33, was...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Kingsport Times-News

TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fall train excursion through Smoky Mountains set for Sept. 17

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, offering community members an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the fall season while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars. The one-day excursion, scheduled for Saturday, Sept....
WATAUGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU honors professors, celebrates new academic year

Working “tirelessly to make a difference for people.” A “beacon of hope to many youngsters.” “Exemplary … reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions.”. Those were some of the phrases used to describe three East Tennessee State University professors honored during a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: The push for self-sufficiency is needed

Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout these last few days of August. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, down 9 cents from last Friday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.48, down 14 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.85.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party less than a week away

LIMESTONE — The kids may be back in school and vacations may be over, but it’s not quite time to say goodbye to summer. In less than a week, The Crumley House will host its 12th Annual Polynesian Beach Party. Set for Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m.,...
LIMESTONE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy