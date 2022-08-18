Pierce couple honored as 2022 outstanding seniors

Many seniors in their local communities get involved with volunteerism, but not many communities honor their senior volunteers quite like Steele County.

Thursday was “Senior Day” at the Steele County Free Fair, and Mike and Trudy Pierce were honored with as the Steele County Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year during a mid-morning program in Fair Square Park.

Master of Ceremonies Bruce Kubicek described the service and dedication Mike and Trudy have shown the community of Owatonna over the years as the Pierce’s sat in front of the stage giggling on occasion.

Husbands and wives have previously been honored with this award, however not in the same year — making the Pierce couple a first. Kubicek said Mike and Trudy are known as a team, and they didn’t think it was right to split up that team, so they were honored together.

Mostly known for their work within VFW and their elaborate Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners, the pair have also been heavily involved with volunteering at the fair and 4-H.

Trudy has acted as the local auxiliary president, chairman and several other roles within the VFW. She was district president, and also served as the Minnesota Department state president in 2006.

She also volunteers for the hospital in Owatonna and the Pink Pantry. She is a tour guide for the Orphanage Museum and a member of the Memorial Day planning committee.

“We’ve been here almost 50 years,” Trudy said. “When we were brand new in town so many people reached out to us, and then we got started in 4-H and the VFW, and continued to get more involved over the years.”

She went on to say how much organizing the Christmas and Thanksgiving meals meant to her and her husband, and those events have been and continue to be her favorite things to do.

“We had a thousand people at each of the holiday dinners,” she said. “We often weren’t with our families on those days, but it was important for us to make sure no one is alone on the holidays, and our families understood that. The people at the dinners became a second family to us.”

She also spoke about how much volunteering means to her, and encouraged everyone present to volunteer for something at least once in their lives.

“You get more back when you volunteer than what you give out,” she said. “It’s rewarding on both parts. Anyone who wants to put your foot forward — do it. You’ll get far more back than what you give, so keep that in mind.”

For more than five decades, Mike has been involved in the VFW holding multiple positions over the years and served as first district commander and safety chairman. He is heavily ingrained in many local organizations that support veterans on a local, state and national level.

He has also been a cornerstone in getting a veterans memorial installed in Owatonna. Groundbreaking for the memorial was celebrated last week near the Steele County History Center.

“My wife usually does most of the talking,” Mike laughed. “I agree with her on the holiday dinners. A big mark for me was our involvement with 4-H. We enjoyed helping make the food stand down there. The VFW has been near my heart as I’ve been involved for more than 50 years and convinced Trudy to join too when we came to Owatonna. I thank you all for honoring us.”