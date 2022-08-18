Read full article on original website
Recount is quick in tight race for Benton County Commission. Here are the results
The two candidates were just 33 votes apart.
Yakima Herald Republic
Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line
A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
“A crisis right now”: SECOMM hiring 911 dispatchers
RICHLAND, Wash. — An employment crisis is what the SECOMM manager at Benton County Emergency Management calls the need for dispatchers. SECOMM is the Southeast Communication Center for 911 Dispatch. It covers all of Benton and Franklin Counties, and a bit into Walla Walla County. It’s run out of one little building in south Richland.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Crime down in Walla Walla, Columbia counties in 2021, report shows
Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire
UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
Benton County Race Goes to Recount After 33 Vote Difference
The closest margin in any elected race in Southeastern WA from the August primary will go to a mandatory recount. Recount set for Benton County Commissioner Seat -2- We know Michael Alvarez will be on the ballot in November. The Richland City Councilman-Mayor has been active in area politics for the GOP for some time, and he easily cruised his way to a November ballot slot.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Civil rights lawsuit filed against Sunnyside mushroom producer
OLYMPIA – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside for discriminating against its workers based on gender, citizenship, and immigration status. From January 2021 to May 2022, the company fired 140 of its U.S.-based mushroom pickers, most of them...
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care
I've always resented the fact that when my childhood dog died, my father made me board the school bus like it was any other day. I don't think I've truly ever forgiven him for that. My dad passed away in 2008 but recently I had an incident that took me right back to that fateful day and I was bound and determined not to make the same mistake from childhood.
kptv.com
Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
nbcrightnow.com
Pendleton Superintendent's letter to parents following shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino
PENDLETON, Wash.- The superintendent for Pendleton School District wrote a letter to families and parents following the shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Kevin Headings, newly announced superintendent, says some of the district staff were at the Wildhorse for a school function, some of which witnessed the shooting. A staff...
Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in
Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
KIMA TV
Former Toppenish teacher, Bertha Cerna, released from California jail
YAKIMA -- A former Toppenish teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the Yakima Valley has now been released on bond from an Orange County Jail. Bertha Cerna was arrested Sunday August 14th in Orange County, California. A Yakima County warrant accuses her of having sex with a...
College Place Students to Get Free Meals, Regardless of Income
The College Place School District (CPSD) announced that all students K-12 will have the option to receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-23 school year. The district makes an announcement Tuesday, August 23rd. According to information released by Jim Fry of the CPSD, all of the District's 1550 students...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Critchley talks about the flour mill fire
PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
‘We are seeking justice’: Women speak out after Sunnyside mushroom farm fired 85% of its female workers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Workers are speaking out against a Sunnyside mushroom farm they claim fired the bulk of its majority-female workforce, leaving behind more than one single mom frantically searching for ways to pay the bills. A newly-filed civil rights lawsuit claims Ostrom Mushroom Farms has systemically fired 85%...
49 Mile Quarantine Ordered Around Grandview For Beetle Infection
Washington State Department of Agriculture just ordered a 49 mile square quarantine over the area of Grandview because of the spreading Japanese Beetle problem. The order goes into effect on September 15th, just over a half a month away. There are specific rules announced for the areas in that quarantine area including cities where the beetles have been spotted.
Housing developments booming in Umatilla
UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla continues to experience a boom of major housing developments. Several large housing projects completed have added close to 200 homes off Powerline Road. Work recently started on a major project that will add 326 houses by the end of the year on an 81-acre site on Grant Avenue just west of the Latter-day Saints church.
