Kennewick, WA

Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line

A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire

UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
UMATILLA, OR
Benton County Race Goes to Recount After 33 Vote Difference

The closest margin in any elected race in Southeastern WA from the August primary will go to a mandatory recount. Recount set for Benton County Commissioner Seat -2- We know Michael Alvarez will be on the ballot in November. The Richland City Councilman-Mayor has been active in area politics for the GOP for some time, and he easily cruised his way to a November ballot slot.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Civil rights lawsuit filed against Sunnyside mushroom producer

OLYMPIA – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside for discriminating against its workers based on gender, citizenship, and immigration status. From January 2021 to May 2022, the company fired 140 of its U.S.-based mushroom pickers, most of them...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
An Open Letter to Kennewick's Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care

I've always resented the fact that when my childhood dog died, my father made me board the school bus like it was any other day. I don't think I've truly ever forgiven him for that. My dad passed away in 2008 but recently I had an incident that took me right back to that fateful day and I was bound and determined not to make the same mistake from childhood.
KENNEWICK, WA
Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
WESTON, OR
Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in

Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
RICHLAND, WA
Critchley talks about the flour mill fire

PENDLETON – Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said Friday that firefighters remain at the Pendleton Flour Mills around the clock. The fire has been contained to the building of origin, but danger still exists. “The building collapsed in,” he said. “There’s still a lot of product – flour, not...
PENDLETON, OR
49 Mile Quarantine Ordered Around Grandview For Beetle Infection

Washington State Department of Agriculture just ordered a 49 mile square quarantine over the area of Grandview because of the spreading Japanese Beetle problem. The order goes into effect on September 15th, just over a half a month away. There are specific rules announced for the areas in that quarantine area including cities where the beetles have been spotted.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Housing developments booming in Umatilla

UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla continues to experience a boom of major housing developments. Several large housing projects completed have added close to 200 homes off Powerline Road. Work recently started on a major project that will add 326 houses by the end of the year on an 81-acre site on Grant Avenue just west of the Latter-day Saints church.
UMATILLA, OR
