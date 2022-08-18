Read full article on original website
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
Top wing in NHL in three seasons debated
Kaprizov, Forsberg, Robertson among selections by NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts will reveal their list of the top 20 wings in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best wing in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
Three questions facing Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis in first full season as coach, long-term loss of Price among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens. [Canadiens 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1....
Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2022-23
Kaprizov ranks No. 2 among left wings; Fleury top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Minnesota Wild. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
Summer Spotlight: Eric Robinson
Speedy wing keeps adding to his game while serving as a CBJ mainstay the past few seasons. Birth date: June 14, 1995 (age 27) Birthplace: Bellmawr, N.J. Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) During a hockey season, all a coach can ask for is some...
McTavish among breakout players at World Junior Championship
Ducks prospect was tournament MVP for Canada; Islanders draft pick Raty stepped up for Finland. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship featured several players stepping up and having strong efforts to lead their team. Some of the players who excelled were expected to do so; then there were others who...
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2022-23
Caufield, Suzuki thrived following coaching change; Dach could be breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Montreal Canadiens. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Ellis could miss start of season for Flyers, Tortorella says
Defenseman played four games in 2021-22, has 'multilayered' lower-body injury. Ryan Ellis could miss the start of the season with the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman played in only four games last season, none after Nov. 13, because of what the 31-year-old called a "multilayered" issue involving the "complex of the whole pelvic region."
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
10 things learned at 2022 World Junior Championship
Canada won the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 overtime win against Finland at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday. The dramatic conclusion came eight months after the tournament was initially postponed Dec. 29 following four days of action because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. It was the...
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
Romanov Ready to Go with Islanders
Alexander Romanov is itching to start season after being acquired by Islanders. Alexander Romanov is ready to go. The 22-year-old defenseman has already arrived on Long Island and eager to get his season started after being acquired by the Islanders during a draft day trade in July and inking a three-year deal on Monday.
World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, finishes third
Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Sweden 3, Czechia 1 -- Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) made 27 saves to help Sweden win the consolation game and finish third in the tournament. "We really...
Sharks Re-Sign Forward Noah Gregor
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Noah elevated his play last season and set career highs in several offensive categories,"...
Golden Knights prospect Korczak making steady progress
LAS VEGAS -- Kaedan Korczak said he doesn't listen to the rumblings of potentially making the Vegas Golden Knights roster out of training camp this season. The defenseman prospect prefers to keep his head down and focus on improving every day. "I just try to drown [the NHL roster talk]...
Pyyhtia's incredible finish to season has Blue Jackets excited
Mikael Pyyhtia had six goals in the first five months of the season a year ago with TPS in Finland. He then had 15 goals over 20 games in the last two months, then eight goals and 13 points in 18 playoff games as he helped the squad get all the way to the Liiga final.
Inside look at Los Angeles Kings
Add Fiala to bolster offense, build on Stanley Cup Playoff berth. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Los Angeles Kings. The Los Angeles Kings enter the 2022-23 season intent to evolve from unexpected Stanley Cup...
