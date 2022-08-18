ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

inputmag.com

MoviePass returns on Labor Day without its best feature

MoviePass is back for real this time. Beginning on September 5, the subscription movie service will relaunch as a beta program — but there will not be an option for unlimited theater outings. Instead, subscriptions will be available for $10, $20, or $30 per month, with prices varying slightly depending on a subscriber’s home market.
MOVIES
inputmag.com

Safety concerns can’t stop Tesla from raising price of FSD beta

Even with safety investigations looming, Tesla is plowing ahead with its Full Self-Driving beta. According to Elon Musk, the company is planning to raise the price of its advanced driver assistance system to $15,000, a move that coincides with the wide release of the FSD 10.69.2 beta. The new price...
CARS
inputmag.com

How to batch edit photos and paste edits with iOS 16

Editing a photo to make it look just how you want should be fun, but making the same edits to multiple photos over and over again really isn’t. A new feature in iOS 16 takes the hassle out of editing batches of images and creates time for something else: taking more photos.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Oracle hit with class-action privacy lawsuit as TikTok data review begins

Oracle, the software giant newly responsible for reviewing TikTok’s algorithms, is facing a class-action lawsuit that alleges a stunning level of consumer privacy violations. The lengthy complaint was filed in the Northern District of California late last week. The complaint details how Oracle’s regular day-to-day business practices “amount to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UPI News

Samsung, LG top worldwide TV sales in 1st half of 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics took the top two spots in the first half of this year in the race for global TV market dominance, London-based consultancy Omnia said Tuesday. In the January-June period, Samsung Electronics held 31.5% of the global market share,...
TECHNOLOGY

