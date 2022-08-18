Read full article on original website
vanishinggeorgia.com
Doug Anderson’s Barber Shop, Elberton
Doug Anderson’s Barber Shop almost looks like a museum but has been a fixture in downtown Elberton for many years. It’s located in the basement of the old First National Bank Building and is a local landmark in itself. You might not be able to see them clearly, as I shot these through windows, but there’s an autographed photo of Brenda Lee, local photos and ephemera, and one of those tongue-in-cheek posters of a Native American promising “hair cuts, guaranteed painless and quick”.
vanishinggeorgia.com
A. J. Gillen Department Store, 1907, Maxeys
The Victorian commercial building on the right was originally home to the A. J. Gillen Department Store. In naming it a Place in Peril, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation noted: The building currently sits vacant. Due to Maxeys’ isolated location, the large size of the building and its deteriorating condition, attracting a business to the A.J. Gillen Department Store is a challenge. Without that investment, the building will continue to deteriorate.
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
FOX Carolina
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
accesswdun.com
Stephens County offering free water safety awareness class Sept. 1
Last September, Stephens County Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to the drowning of 20-month-old Charlie Scott in Lake Hartwell, something that has left a lasting impact on all involved and on the community. For that reason, Stephens County will hold a free community water safety awareness class at 6:30...
golaurens.com
Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests
A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
Battery recycling firm to bring jobs to Stephens Co
A battery recycling company based in South Korea is making plans for northeast Georgia: $37 million will be invested in Toccoa for a facility that is projected to create more than 100 new jobs in Stephens County. “SungEel is a company at the cutting edge of sustainable technology, and we...
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co
Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
nowhabersham.com
Fire breaks out twice at same Hall County business
Hall County firefighters were called to a business on Atlanta Highway that burned twice within eight hours, officials say. Around 11 p.m. Friday, firefighters extinguished a burning shed owned by Graceland Portable Buildings at 3526 Atlanta Highway. At 7:12 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the same location and found the main commercial building fully involved.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
NE Ga police blotter includes deadly crash in Athens
One person was killed in a Monday night car crash in Athens: it happened at Highway 29 North at Harve Mathis Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing a crackdown on underage...
Missing Greenville woman found safely
32-year-old Nina Lachelle Cox originally went missing roughly three weeks ago on July 29th near Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, but has since been located safely.
FOX Carolina
Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.
Oglethorpe Co SO searches for suspect in reported home assault
The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still searching for an armed suspect wanted for the reported assault of a woman in her home off Beaver Run Road. The woman and her small children were able to escape the home, and investigators say the man apparently ran away. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, about 5′ 6″ with dirty blonde hair and blond beard. He was dressed in all black and wearing a black watch cap.
nowhabersham.com
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in East Hall
Criminal investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office have charged a suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a residence in Gillsville. A mutual acquaintance found the body of Alexis Davis Roberson, 26, around 10:30 a.m. on August 22 inside the residence...
CBS 46
Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
