Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
PCARMARKET Selling One of 309 964 Turbos Brought To The US
This sports car can go head to head with pretty much anything from its era and probably come out on top. In 1992, Porsche only built around 309 examples of their 964 Turbo for the American automotive market. This made the cars very rare and hard to find even when they were brand new which is something you don't really see often. For decades, crazed Porsche fanatics have been searching in hopes of getting their hands on one with most finding little success. However, this particular car is one of those 309 produced which is what makes it such a great candidate for any enthusiast looking to get behind the wheel of something truly special. So, outside of its rarity, what exactly made this car so special that it was made in such exclusive numbers?
