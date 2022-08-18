Read full article on original website
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Gov. Whitmer Signs Fourth Balanced Budget with Families, Small Businesses in Mind
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs the state’s budget, which prioritizes education, families and small businesses. Michigan has had its fourth balanced budget signed under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership. The state budget, recently approved, received bipartisan support for Fiscal Year 2023 that does not raise taxes even amidst the talk...
michiganchronicle.com
Gilchrist Announces Expanded Collaboration with Electric Vehicle Charging Company
Today, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging, an electric vehicle infrastructure company, will expand its presence in Michigan to help build out the state’s broader electric vehicle infrastructure, ultimately improving transit options for residents and strengthening the state’s EV ecosystems. “We are pleased to deepen...
Comments / 0