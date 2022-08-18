ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
SLED: Williamsburg County man facing multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of a Williamsburg County man on various drug and alcohol charges. According to SLED, Teridal Burgess (43) was arrested Thursday after he illegally sold alcohol to a confidential informant and was found to...
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
Kingstree man arrested on drug charges, alcohol license violation

A Kingstree County man is facing multiple drug offenses and a charge of selling beer or wine without a license, according to a Aug. 22 news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Teridal Deshon Burgess, 43, of Kingstree was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with charges of possession of...
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
Overdose training open to the public in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overdose prevention training course will be offered in Dorchester County on August 31.  According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission will host overdose prevention training for International Overdose Awareness Day.  The session will provide training on what to look for during an overdose and how to help.  […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning. Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday. Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.
Lowcountry man sentenced for 2017 triple murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Walterboro man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth […]
