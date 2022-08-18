Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
S.C. man out on bond for obstructing investigation into ex’s disappearance found dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man who had been released on bond for allegedly obstructing an investigation into his ex-girlfriend's disappearance was found dead from apparent suicide. Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday, Aug. 12, near James Island, and her family reported her missing Aug. 16, according to...
The Post and Courier
Loaded gun found in Columbia-area student's book bag at high school after weekend shooting
CAYCE — An 18-year-old high school student was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded handgun in his book bag to a Lexington County school on Aug. 22. Officials at Airport High School searched the teenager’s bag when he got off the bus, following reports that he and other students were involved in a shooting in Gaston over the weekend.
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
Overdose training open to the public in Dorchester Co.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overdose prevention training course will be offered in Dorchester County on August 31. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission will host overdose prevention training for International Overdose Awareness Day. The session will provide training on what to look for during an overdose and how to help. […]
Police released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning. Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
live5news.com
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday. Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.
3 officers suspended after beating SC man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma.
live5news.com
Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight...
Lowcountry man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Walterboro man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth […]
live5news.com
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a large fight that broke out at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Saturday night, arresting three and temporarily detaining a fourth person. Lizeller Dixon and Dashawn Malik Grant were each charged with one count of breach of peace,...
The Post and Courier
Charleston area man identified as victim in James Island sports bar shooting
JAMES ISLAND — A 27-year-old man from the Charleston area was shot to death outside a sports bar over the weekend. Trever Heyward Jr. died Aug. 20 at the scene, 1757 Grimball Road, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at around 2...
