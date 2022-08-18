Read full article on original website
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair.
Arterial Bar & Grill in La Crosse closes for rebrand and renovations
A neighborhood staple in La Crosse is coming to a close, but not without a party. Sunday was the last day for the Arterial Bar & Grill on the city's south side.
La Crosse Police alert community to increase in break-ins
According to the La Crosse Police Department, there's an increase in reports of break-ins.
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Police Officers made an arrest after responding to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls for a report of a man grabbing children. It happened Friday just before 4:00 p.m. Officers spoke to the suspect who was still at the park. The man says that children on the...
1 hurt after vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Saturday. According to a media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.
City of Marshfield Looking for Residents Interested in Serving as a Commissioner on Utility Commission
The Municipal Code of the City of Marshfield provides that a five-member Utility Commission is elected by the Common Council. The Commissioners serve staggered five-year terms. Mayor Lois Te Strake is seeking city residents, but others in the area may be considered based on background and qualifications interested in serving as a commissioner on the Utility Commission.
Clark County Board of Supervisors Approves Participation in Fish and Wildlife Program
The Clark County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s participation in a fish and wildlife program. The Board approves sending in the application to the program, which looks to improve the habitat of fish and wildlife in Clark County. The resolution also states that the county will budget and match funds provided by the state for the program.
Elderly Man Dies in ATV Accident in Trempealeau County
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) An elderly man from western Wisconsin has died after the ATV he was driving rolled over and pinned him underneath. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department stated the man went out to check on his hunting land on Wednesday and never returned.
Homeless count, nearly doubled from two years ago in La Crosse, troubling to Couleecap’s Kim Cable
The number of homeless people found in one night on the streets of La Crosse is disturbing to at least one local professional, who works with the unsheltered. The most recent Point in Time count, taken on July 28, found 140 people living on the streets of La Crosse without shelter, according to Kim Cable, Housing & Community Services director at Couleecap, Inc.
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
New antique store opening
Silent Crow Antiques is to have a grand opening Saturday, August 20th at 401 Central Avenue, on the corner of 4th-and-Central. The building is easy to find with the signature red and white striped awning over the door. The owner, Julie Burton, has been working on getting the store decorated...
ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County
(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney
A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can't find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer.
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
‘The city can expect a lawsuit’: Law firm submits open letter to La Crosse council threatening legal action over conversion therapy ban
A conservative law firm submitted a public letter saying the City of La Crosse can expect a lawsuit unless a conversion therapy ordinance is abandoned.
Arrest made in death of man in Lansing
Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
