actionnewsnow.com
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches 80% containment, over 27,000 acres burned
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning complex has reached 27,025 acres with 80% containment, says The U.S. Forest Service. Officials say low humidity played a factor in keeping the fire at a low to moderate intensity Monday. Combined with reduced smoke and clearer skies, aircrews were able to help out early in the day, supporting ground resources.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
krcrtv.com
Man struck by multiple vehicles dies after early morning crash.
REDDING, Calif. — Early Sunday morning around 5:20 am, a white Ford Fusion driving northbound on SR-99 at Hutchinson Road drove off the roadway and crashed into a ditch east of the highway. The unidentified male driver exited the vehicle and was reported by witnesses to be standing in...
krcrtv.com
CHP on Thursday's fatal highway accidents, "There's not a lot of room for error on 299"
REDDING, Calif. — Thursday was a busy day for CHP's Northern Division, as the agency handled three separate fatality incidents. Two of the collisions that occurred on Highway 299 were nearly identical: a semi vs. vehicle crash that killed the driver of the vehicle. The third was reported as an early-morning pedestrian vs. vehicle collision off of Highway 273.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Redding man has been located
REDDING, Calif. 2:42 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Police have located a missing man who was last seen on Saturday in Redding. Officers said Simon Meyers, 53, was located. They said he was not seen since Saturday.
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in collision near Happy Valley after running into road, police say
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding California Highway Patrol responded to calls Thursday morning of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Highway 273 near Happy Valley Road. Officials with the CHP told KRCR Chief Photographer Adam McCallister that around 5:30 a.m., a Ford sedan was headed south on Highway...
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Whiskeytown (Whiskeytown, CA)
According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident took place on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. The officials have confirmed that the driver of an SUV collided with [..]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Redding
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
kymkemp.com
$10,000 Reward for Missing 60-Year-Old in Trinity County
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for a 60-year-old man who went missing near Weaverville. In June, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department reported that Frederick “Kevin” Montes was likely traveling on foot and possibly carrying a greyish backpack. Today, the following press release from the Trinity...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Fall River Mills on Saturday. Deputies said 25-year-old Maria Little White Swan Riggins of Montgomery Creek died after a head-on crash. The crash happened near Pit...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Plumbing truck catches fire on Highway 273 in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 17, 6:38 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 273 near Ox Yoke Road in Anderson. Shasta County CAL FIRE officials said their crews are assisting the Anderson Fire Department with this fire. The southbound lanes on Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
7 cited, 3 arrested during DUI and license checkpoint in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - On Friday, the Redding Police Department, with the Anderson Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a DUI and driver’s license from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Market Street. North Market Street DUI and license checkpoint. Redding...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after threatening Walmart employees with box cutters
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after police say he was threatening Walmart employees with a box cutter after the store closed. Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Redding Walmart after receiving a report that a man was threatening employees. As officers were responding,...
krcrtv.com
Local group plans to renovate fountain memorializing Redding teens who died 53 years ago
REDDING, Calif. — I want to take you back to September 1968, when a head-on crash killed five Enterprise High School cheerleaders and the driver. A news story from KCRA still survives, chronicling the crash that killed the five seniors on their way to a football game in Susanville and the services that packed Manatowa Gym on the Enterprise campus.
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Job-Hopping Lawman in Dog-Mauling Lawsuit Hired by Shasta College; Has K-9 Named ‘Bolt’
(Editor’s note: Some photographs in this story may be disturbing to some readers.) Sobering new details continue to surface about Nathan Mendes of Bella Vista. One of the most stunning pieces of Mendes news is that Shasta College recently hired him, despite a host of obvious red flags. Mendes...
crimevoice.com
Homeless Woman Reportedly Attacked with Knife
Originally Published By: Red Bluff Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm, the homeless victim, Rosie Lander was in her tent in the open space area near the intersection of Crosby Ln and Spyglass Drive. Lander heard some footsteps outside of her tent and yelled for the people to leave. The two suspects outside of the tent refused to leave and instead brutally attacked Lander in her tent with a large knife. One of the suspects stated to Lander during the attack that they hated homeless people. Lander sustained approximately forty (40) stab wounds and lacerations during he attack as she fought back. Lander was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where her life-threatening injuries were stabilized.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty start to your work week, with impacted air quality ahead
It's going to be a good morning to open up your windows and you might even want to throw on a light extra layer, but you'll still want to dress in light layers, get your sunglasses handy, and pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The area of low pressure that brought our modest cooling influence over the weekend is tracking north into the Pacific Northwest and a ridge of high pressure is building into northern California from the Pacific today. This will drive clear skies and warming temperatures in your Monday forecast. Air quality impacts are still abundant in areas closest to the 6 Rivers Complex burning in Trinity County. Unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality is being reported in western Shasta County and Trinity County to start the day, while the rest of our region has good air quality being reported this morning. Air quality will become more impacted with west winds driving some smoke into the valley later this afternoon through early Tuesday. Skies are clear of clouds but patchy smoke is expected to linger over portions of our region today. We'll stay sunny through your Monday. The lack of clouds and lighter winds have allowed for cooler temperatures for the start of your Monday morning. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 60's to 70's, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip to below 25 percent, but the lighter winds will help to keep our fire danger moderate today. High temperatures will end up slightly above average, with valley areas projected to climb into the 98 to 105 degree range. Our foothill and mountain areas are projected to have temperatures ranging from the mid 80's to mid 90's Monday afternoon.
