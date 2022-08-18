It's going to be a good morning to open up your windows and you might even want to throw on a light extra layer, but you'll still want to dress in light layers, get your sunglasses handy, and pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The area of low pressure that brought our modest cooling influence over the weekend is tracking north into the Pacific Northwest and a ridge of high pressure is building into northern California from the Pacific today. This will drive clear skies and warming temperatures in your Monday forecast. Air quality impacts are still abundant in areas closest to the 6 Rivers Complex burning in Trinity County. Unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality is being reported in western Shasta County and Trinity County to start the day, while the rest of our region has good air quality being reported this morning. Air quality will become more impacted with west winds driving some smoke into the valley later this afternoon through early Tuesday. Skies are clear of clouds but patchy smoke is expected to linger over portions of our region today. We'll stay sunny through your Monday. The lack of clouds and lighter winds have allowed for cooler temperatures for the start of your Monday morning. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 60's to 70's, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip to below 25 percent, but the lighter winds will help to keep our fire danger moderate today. High temperatures will end up slightly above average, with valley areas projected to climb into the 98 to 105 degree range. Our foothill and mountain areas are projected to have temperatures ranging from the mid 80's to mid 90's Monday afternoon.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO