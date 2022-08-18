ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Packed with Pickles and Pork, Here Are 3 Great Cuban Sandwiches In Metro Phoenix

Cuban sandwiches deserve to be celebrated year-round, but the meaty-and-mustardy treat is the official order of the day on August 23, National Cuban Sandwich Day. The Cuban sandwich recipe arrived in Tampa and Miami in the 1960s, as Cuban people emigrated from the island in droves after the 1959 Cuban Revolution. In the following years, the recipe made its way west, eventually reaching Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

Ice Cream in Phoenix: The Ultimate Guide

The dog days of summer are upon us. The triple digit weather seems to be a constant companion and the only cure I’ve found is giving in to the craving for my favorite desert- ice cream. In case you feel the same and are looking for some amazing ice cream in Phoenix, here are some shops to put on your summer bucket list.
PHOENIX, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Phoenix: 7 Best Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona

Tourist attractions- Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona. There are many things to do in Phoenix, Arizona. You can visit the Musical Instrument Museum to see more than 15,000 instruments, exhibits, and artifacts. You’ll also be able to hear some of the instruments while you’re there, thanks to high-tech display cases.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Fifth VIG coming to former Ladera space

The VIG, is returning to North Central Phoenix with the opening of an all-new location this fall. The neighborhood-focused tavern will be housed inside a remodeled space that was formerly home to Ladera Taverna y Cocina, which closed its doors July 4. “When we closed The VIG Uptown to make...
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Revel Communities Opens Two Independent Living Properties in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Revel Communities has completed construction of Revel Scottsdale and Revel Legacy, both independent living communities in Scottsdale. Then properties are the 12th and 13th independent living communities the brand has opened since launching in 2018, and its first two in Arizona. Revel Scottsdale offers 157 units...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelexperta.com

Top 5 Things to Do in Scottsdale, Arizona (+Where Stay and Eat)

Scottsdale, Arizona is home to a scenic landscape of lush desert and an endless opportunity for outdoor adventure. The beauty of the Arizona desert is virtually unprecedented. Tourists flock to Scottsdale for the championship golf courses, luxury spas, and Major League Baseball spring training. Everything you need to know about visiting the Arizona Desert, the best things to do in Scottsdale for families, with places to eat and restaurants!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

SugarJam’s popularity expanding rapidly

After SugarJam The Southern Kitchen left its former Scottsdale home in January 2021, the restaurant has grown into much more at its new home near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive. SugarJam opened The Market by SugarJam as well as an ice cream trailer on July 23 and the two locations...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo gives names to 4 newborn ferret kits after online contest

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo gave names to four of its new 21 endangered black-footed ferret kits through voting from Valley residents online. With over 2,100 votes, the names selected in a landslide were Maple, Acacia, Cedar and Willow, according to a press release. The Phoenix Zoo is one...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Dutch Bros opening newest Phoenix drive-thru on Tuesday

PHOENIX — Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding in the Valley with a new location set to open in Phoenix on Tuesday. The shop is located near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. The location will also donate $1 from every drink sold on opening day to Ryan House, a center that offers children dealing with a pediatric illness palliative and respite care, the coffee shop said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October

PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
PEORIA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Get a room – and that’s about it in Mesa

As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city. According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Hot Import Nights Phoenix Ready to Roll in Return to Valley

Suppose you've rubbernecked at a caravan of vehicles glowing with neon undercarriage lights around town. The drivers are likely prepping to roll to Scottsdale to connect with other import and domestic car enthusiasts. On Saturday, August 20, Hot Import Nights (HIN) returns to the Valley. HIN is a nighttime shindig...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The Uncommon Opens in Chandler

The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale Airpark eyed for $1 billion project

An estimated $1 billion multi-use development is slated for Scottsdale Airpark, bringing a five-star 223-room hotel, 1,236 condos and apartments and 100,000 square feet of retail space to 32.3 acres. The Parque, unveiled at an open house Aug. 11, calls for 13 buildings that also will include 40,000 square feet...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 5 new tenants this fall

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, offering food, coffee, shopping and more. Nordstrom Rack, Dakota London, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Cartel Roasting Co. and Spitz Mediterranean will be the five new tenants that total the over 50,000 square feet and 98%-leased shopping center, according to a release.
PHOENIX, AZ

