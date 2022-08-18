Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in MaricopaJeremy BerenMaricopa, AZ
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
Packed with Pickles and Pork, Here Are 3 Great Cuban Sandwiches In Metro Phoenix
Cuban sandwiches deserve to be celebrated year-round, but the meaty-and-mustardy treat is the official order of the day on August 23, National Cuban Sandwich Day. The Cuban sandwich recipe arrived in Tampa and Miami in the 1960s, as Cuban people emigrated from the island in droves after the 1959 Cuban Revolution. In the following years, the recipe made its way west, eventually reaching Phoenix.
momcollective.com
Ice Cream in Phoenix: The Ultimate Guide
The dog days of summer are upon us. The triple digit weather seems to be a constant companion and the only cure I’ve found is giving in to the craving for my favorite desert- ice cream. In case you feel the same and are looking for some amazing ice cream in Phoenix, here are some shops to put on your summer bucket list.
nomadlawyer.org
Phoenix: 7 Best Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona
Tourist attractions- Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona. There are many things to do in Phoenix, Arizona. You can visit the Musical Instrument Museum to see more than 15,000 instruments, exhibits, and artifacts. You’ll also be able to hear some of the instruments while you’re there, thanks to high-tech display cases.
northcentralnews.net
Fifth VIG coming to former Ladera space
The VIG, is returning to North Central Phoenix with the opening of an all-new location this fall. The neighborhood-focused tavern will be housed inside a remodeled space that was formerly home to Ladera Taverna y Cocina, which closed its doors July 4. “When we closed The VIG Uptown to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Revel Communities Opens Two Independent Living Properties in Scottsdale, Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Revel Communities has completed construction of Revel Scottsdale and Revel Legacy, both independent living communities in Scottsdale. Then properties are the 12th and 13th independent living communities the brand has opened since launching in 2018, and its first two in Arizona. Revel Scottsdale offers 157 units...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
travelexperta.com
Top 5 Things to Do in Scottsdale, Arizona (+Where Stay and Eat)
Scottsdale, Arizona is home to a scenic landscape of lush desert and an endless opportunity for outdoor adventure. The beauty of the Arizona desert is virtually unprecedented. Tourists flock to Scottsdale for the championship golf courses, luxury spas, and Major League Baseball spring training. Everything you need to know about visiting the Arizona Desert, the best things to do in Scottsdale for families, with places to eat and restaurants!
ABC 15 News
ASU’s new Mesa campus opens, bringing in more money and experiences to the area
MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa and local businesses are welcoming Arizona State University students to it's new downtown campus. More than 700 students are walking into the new Media and Immersive Experience Center. The new building will house students in film, video production and digital technology. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
scottsdale.org
SugarJam’s popularity expanding rapidly
After SugarJam The Southern Kitchen left its former Scottsdale home in January 2021, the restaurant has grown into much more at its new home near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive. SugarJam opened The Market by SugarJam as well as an ice cream trailer on July 23 and the two locations...
KTAR.com
Phoenix Zoo gives names to 4 newborn ferret kits after online contest
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo gave names to four of its new 21 endangered black-footed ferret kits through voting from Valley residents online. With over 2,100 votes, the names selected in a landslide were Maple, Acacia, Cedar and Willow, according to a press release. The Phoenix Zoo is one...
KTAR.com
Dutch Bros opening newest Phoenix drive-thru on Tuesday
PHOENIX — Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding in the Valley with a new location set to open in Phoenix on Tuesday. The shop is located near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. The location will also donate $1 from every drink sold on opening day to Ryan House, a center that offers children dealing with a pediatric illness palliative and respite care, the coffee shop said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October
PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
Get a room – and that’s about it in Mesa
As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city. According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
Phoenix New Times
Hot Import Nights Phoenix Ready to Roll in Return to Valley
Suppose you've rubbernecked at a caravan of vehicles glowing with neon undercarriage lights around town. The drivers are likely prepping to roll to Scottsdale to connect with other import and domestic car enthusiasts. On Saturday, August 20, Hot Import Nights (HIN) returns to the Valley. HIN is a nighttime shindig...
fabulousarizona.com
The Uncommon Opens in Chandler
The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaking Update: 50 Shades of Rosé is Here to Stay
If you haven’t had the chance to check it out yet, then you’re missing out.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale Airpark eyed for $1 billion project
An estimated $1 billion multi-use development is slated for Scottsdale Airpark, bringing a five-star 223-room hotel, 1,236 condos and apartments and 100,000 square feet of retail space to 32.3 acres. The Parque, unveiled at an open house Aug. 11, calls for 13 buildings that also will include 40,000 square feet...
KTAR.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 5 new tenants this fall
PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, offering food, coffee, shopping and more. Nordstrom Rack, Dakota London, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Cartel Roasting Co. and Spitz Mediterranean will be the five new tenants that total the over 50,000 square feet and 98%-leased shopping center, according to a release.
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
Comments / 0