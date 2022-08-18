Read full article on original website
Little League parents deal with travel troubles, expense
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There are always lots of fans cheering at the Little League World Series. But during each game, one group always stands out — the players' families. Many parents spend a good portion of their summers traveling with their kids playing in tournaments with the...
Six Role Models to be Honored as Inaugural Class of Little League® Community Heroes of the Year
Little League® is pleased to announce the first ever class of Little League Community Heroes of the Year, who will be honored on Tuesday, August 23, as part of the celebration around the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series. “The backbone of the Little League...
Pedal power transporting Little League fans
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — People who attend the Little League World Series are certain of two things: they will see some great baseball, and they will do a lot of walking. There is transportation once you get into the Little League complex, but there wasn't much outside until now.
Three new statues unveiled in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three new statues were unveiled Sunday evening in Williamsport’s Market Square, including the 43r President of the United States. It’s part of a milestone anniversary of the Little League World Series. To celebrate 75 years of the Little League World Series, the Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce unveiled 3 […]
Utah Team Eliminated From Little League World Series
(Williamsport, PA) -- A team from Utah has been eliminated from the Little League World Series. The team representing southern Utah's Snow Canyon Little League suffered their second loss yesterday, falling 10-2 to Iowa. Snow Canyon is the first Utah team to play in the annual event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team received national attention after one of its players was severely injured in a fall from a bunk bed in a team dorm. Twelve-year-old Easton Oliverson will reportedly be transported from Pennsylvania to Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City later this week.
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg continues to heat up at Little League World Series
For the second consecutive round, Hollidaysburg dug in at the Little League World Series and kept its long championship hopes alive. Overcoming a lengthy rain delay, Hollidaysburg parlayed five RBIs by Chase Link and a combined four-hitter by Brody Dull and reliever Aspen Anderson to defeat Massapequa (N.Y.) 7-1 Monday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Geisinger Hoping to Transfer Little Leaguer to Utah in ‘24-48 Hours’
DANVILLE – 12-year-old Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson can be discharged from Geisinger soon and will go home to Utah. The medical center says he can be transferred home hopefully in the next 24-48 hours. He is now said to be in fair condition. Frank Maffei is the Chairman of...
How Spam came to the Little League World Series
Spam is an iconic food across many countries, but one U.S. state celebrates it more than any other region of the world: Hawaii. When the Honolulu Little League team ventured to Williamsport, they brought their love of Spam with them. “Every kid in Hawaii grows up eating Spam,” Honolulu team manager Gerald Oda said with a laugh. “We grill it. We fry it. You name it and we’ll eat it...
Interesting Pennsylvania and Beyond
Krickbaum Covered Bridge: Columbia and Northumberland Counties. The Krickbaum Covered Bridge spans the South Branch of Roaring Creek, on the border of Columbia and Northumberland Counties. It was built in 1876 with the Queen Truss method of construction. It is only 62 feet long. It was built next to a grist mill that was operated by Krickbaum and it was built with the Queenpost method of construction.
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
NJ dad who went missing during PA family camping trip found dead
A New Jersey father of four who seemingly disappeared during a family camping trip Sunday was found dead on Monday. Adrien Hachey, 43, from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township was gone when his family woke up early Sunday morning at a private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County. They notified police around 10:25 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Berwick Bulldogs Open Season VS Southern Columbia Tigers
The Berwick Bulldogs football team will be at home this Friday evening to start the 2022 regular season, as they will host the Southern Columbia Tigers at Crispin Field. The game will be the first for the Dawgs’ new Head Coach Mike Bennett, a former star player under legendary Coach George Curry in the 1990’s. Friday’s game also marks the start of the 55th season of Bulldogs broadcasting for WHLM’s Jim Doyle, along with Former Southern Columbia football coach Andy Ulicny. Kickoff is at 7PM, coverage on the WHLM stations starts with the Coach Bennett Show at 6PM.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
Another (Predictable and Preventable) Bunk Bed Injury
I read with horror and sadness about another child who was severely injured from falling off a elevated bunk bed that had no bedrail or guardrail. This time it happened to a young child, Easton Oliverson, who was playing in the Little League World Series. Horror and sadness because this was a totally predictable and totally preventable incident because there were no rails on the elevated bunk bed this child fell from. This happened during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The child suffered a head injury as the fall punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and he needed a piece of skull removed during emergency brain surgery. Some encouraging news came Wednesday, KSTU reports, as Easton was awake, off of oxygen assistance, talking and sitting up in a chair.
Man sentenced for claiming PA school would be a ‘school of ashes’ with ‘dead kids along the way’
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An Oregon man was sentenced on Friday for sending a threatening message to a Lycoming County school in 2021. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar, age 28 from Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for making interstate threats. Court documents allege Dulgar left a voicemail at […]
Pottery business in Northumberland County closing after 40 years
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings. "We have been making this pottery since the seventies...
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
