Read full article on original website
Related
Colts Make Roster Moves to Meet Latest Deadline
The Colts have waived center Alex Mollette and running back CJ Verdell.
Time To Trade? Cowboys Young WRs Disappoint in Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will be counting on their young receivers this season following injuries at the position. So far this preseason, they haven't given fans much to look forward to.
Las Vegas Raiders owner reportedly ‘knew exactly what was happening’ between Dana White and Tom Brady
Despite claiming ignorance on negotiations by UFC boss Dana White to help the Las Vegas Raiders land NFL legend Tom
Comments / 0