Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Biglaw Firms Are Handing Out Tons Of Summer Associate Offers Before OCI Even Starts

We probably did half our interviewing before the formal OCI process. — A partner at Simpson Thacher, commenting in an interview with Business Insider on the firm’s early law student recruiting for summer 2023, which came ahead of law schools’ formal on-campus interviews. “Now, it’s just like the Wild West,” said another Biglaw partner, who mentioned that some summer associate prospects are entering interviews with “three or four offers” already in hand. Sources at Latham & Watkins say that the firm will likely conduct fewer OCI interviews this year because it’s already made 2023 offers to many students.
