NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Seahawks Quarterbacks Worst NFL Group?
A look at where the Seahawks come in on ESPN's latest position group rankings.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Panthers’ Matt Corral ‘Likely’ Suffered Season-Ending Injury Against Patriots
The promising rookie QB has been sidelined indefinitely after suffering a significant foot injury, coach Matt Rhule announced Saturday.
Las Vegas Raiders owner reportedly ‘knew exactly what was happening’ between Dana White and Tom Brady
Despite claiming ignorance on negotiations by UFC boss Dana White to help the Las Vegas Raiders land NFL legend Tom
Colts Make Roster Moves to Meet Latest Deadline
The Colts have waived center Alex Mollette and running back CJ Verdell.
Time To Trade? Cowboys Young WRs Disappoint in Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will be counting on their young receivers this season following injuries at the position. So far this preseason, they haven't given fans much to look forward to.
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Won't Save Browns in 2022, Hurts them in 2023 Through 2026
As some advocate for the Cleveland Browns to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo in a desperate attempt to salvage the 2022 season, I'm here to tell you why it would be a disaster.
Commanders vs. Chiefs GAMEDAY: Will Patrick Mahomes Play?
Will the Commanders get a crack at the former MVP?
NBC Sports
Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact...
