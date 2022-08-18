WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared on Twitter that during an in-ring segment with The Rock, both men actually drank soured milk. On the August 2001 edition of SmackDown, Angle and The Rock both drank cartons of milk in a show of mutual respect. Apparently, the milk had been sitting in a hot room for days before the show. You can check out what Angle posted below.

