Schuylkill County, PA

Mahanoy City Elks Presents Check to Opportunity House

Mahanoy City Elks Lodge 695 recently presented a $1,000 check to the Opportunity House in Pottsville. The funding was made possible by a Freedom Grant through ENF (Elks National Foundation). The funds will be used to provide housing assistance and supportive services to veterans and their families who are homeless...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township

The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 22nd, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Ora S. Ebling, 95, formerly of Cressona, passed away Saturday, August 20th, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center, Tremont. Born in Lewistown Valley on January 5, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Milton & Mary Elizabeth (Leiby) Merkel. She was...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley

Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
NANTICOKE, PA
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-22

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 22, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct paving on PA 33 South between Lehighton Exit and Saylorsburg Exit spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 23 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash

CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shenandoah Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearances

Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Shenandoah woman who failed to appear for court. Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake and Detectives say they are looking for Toni Ann Chester, 37, of Shenandoah after she failed to appear appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on July 19, 2022 and July 20, 2022 for status conferences.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Around Town: Troy Street Coffee adds outdoor seating

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A few months ago, I wrote a column about my friend Ed Troy’s coffee shop, Troy Street Coffee Company, after having a delicious breakfast there. I was off from work that day, had all the time in the world to lollygag and genuinely enjoyed seeing the friendly faces walk in and out.
PITTSTON, PA
Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
HAZLETON, PA
Missing Person from Luzerne County

UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

