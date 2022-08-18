According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 22, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct paving on PA 33 South between Lehighton Exit and Saylorsburg Exit spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 23 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO