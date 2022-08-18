Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Mahanoy City Elks Presents Check to Opportunity House
Mahanoy City Elks Lodge 695 recently presented a $1,000 check to the Opportunity House in Pottsville. The funding was made possible by a Freedom Grant through ENF (Elks National Foundation). The funds will be used to provide housing assistance and supportive services to veterans and their families who are homeless...
skooknews.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township
The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 22nd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Ora S. Ebling, 95, formerly of Cressona, passed away Saturday, August 20th, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center, Tremont. Born in Lewistown Valley on January 5, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Milton & Mary Elizabeth (Leiby) Merkel. She was...
skooknews.com
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s where Northampton County’s 22nd park will be, thanks to donation
Northampton County is adding a 42-acre parcel to its array of 21 parks, preserves and trail properties. The county council on Thursday approved purchasing the Allen Township land for $225,000, with sellers Paul and Wasyl Mauser donating $675,000 worth of the property. With the donation, county officials labeled the deal...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-22
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 22, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct paving on PA 33 South between Lehighton Exit and Saylorsburg Exit spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 23 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Ever Poconos Comedy Festival This Weekend
Poconos Comedy Festival is a weekend-long event bringing people together through the power of laughter. This event is a time for celebrating comedy, laughter, and community, so don't miss out.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shenandoah Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearances
Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Shenandoah woman who failed to appear for court. Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake and Detectives say they are looking for Toni Ann Chester, 37, of Shenandoah after she failed to appear appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on July 19, 2022 and July 20, 2022 for status conferences.
skooknews.com
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Girard Hose in Girardville Holds Block Party Fire Truck Parade
Photos and video from Friday evening's fire truck parade to kick off the Girard Hose Fire Company Block Party. Fire companies from the surrounding communities of Girardville joined in to celebrate the annual block party.
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Around Town: Troy Street Coffee adds outdoor seating
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A few months ago, I wrote a column about my friend Ed Troy’s coffee shop, Troy Street Coffee Company, after having a delicious breakfast there. I was off from work that day, had all the time in the world to lollygag and genuinely enjoyed seeing the friendly faces walk in and out.
Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Pottery business in Northumberland County closing after 40 years
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings. "We have been making this pottery since the seventies...
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo, along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
Family members in critical condition after fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A young couple and their baby are in critical condition after an early morning fire in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Monday on Myrtle Street in Milton. "Woke up with a weird feeling, a pit in my stomach," Jacob Kitchens recalled. "I...
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing. Hachey and his family […]
Comments / 0