The City of Athens and Ohio University have partnered to allow e-scooters & e-bikes starting Aug. 22. In coordination with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, this eco-friendly transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips.

ATHENS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO