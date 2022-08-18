Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Ukraine launches fresh attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters in Crimea
The headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet was hit by a drone early Saturday, Russian officials said, as Ukraine continued to strike military targets in the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the Russian governor of occupied Crimea, said on his Telegram channel that he was at the building in the...
NBC News
Ukraine conflict remains ‘a power competition’ as 6-month anniversary nears
New fears of Russian escalation are mounting after the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a close Putin ally. As Ukraine approaches its 6-month anniversary of the war, independence day rallies are banned in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russia may do something “particularly cruel” ahead of their national day.Aug. 22, 2022.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents
On Monday, former President Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit asking a judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago during an FBI search of the Florida estate. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what role a “special master” could play in reviewing the documents and why Trump’s legal team want one to be appointed. Aug. 23, 2022.
Indian air force sacks three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan
The Indian air force has said it has sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March. “A court of inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the standard operating procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” the air force said.
Watch: Silo at Beirut port collapses to the ground
The remaining ruins of the smoldering northern silos at Beirut port collapsed on Tuesday morning into a cloud of dust.Aug. 23, 2022.
