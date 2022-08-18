ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth County, KS

Kansas woman ordered to repay $3,500 for Medicaid fraud

By Daniel Fair
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge in Leavenworth County has ordered a woman to pay over $4,500 after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud.

Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program on Aug. 11. She will have to repay $3,519.44 in restitution, as well as a $1,000 fine. In addition, she will serve 12 months of supervised probation.

Man sentenced in murder, rape of Letitia Davis

An investigation found Lee had been submitting false claims as if she were providing home care for her mother-in-law, who was a Medicaid beneficiary after she was hospitalized and had died.

This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest,” which is a joint effort between the attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Inspector General. The purpose of the initiative is to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for personal care services provided in Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes.

More investigations are ongoing.

KSN News

KSN News

