NASHVILLE – Nashville-based HMP Senior Solutions, a leading provider of operational management and leadership for senior living and care facilities across the U.S., today announced that Chief Business Development Officer, Shawn O’Conner, has been named to Aging Media’s Skilled Nursing Future Leaders Class of 2022 for his contribution to providing leadership and innovative solutions that raise the bar for patient care in health care facilities across the country.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO