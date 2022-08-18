Read full article on original website
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
From ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ to ‘The Man from Toronto’: 5 Best Patrick Hughes Movies and Where to Watch Them
Patrick Hughes is an Australian film director and screenwriter currently making his mark on the action genre. With his latest project, The Man from Toronto, having been recently released this year, one cannot help but wonder what other films he's lent his keen eye to, but take a quick look at this list and you will be instantly impressed. He has written and directed countless short films, such as The Lighter and Signs that have garnered much respect and many awards, but after making his directorial debut in feature films in 2010, his career has skyrocketed.
Collider
The Decade of Epics: The 10 Best Films of the 1950s According to IMDb
The 1950s were an interesting time for movies. Audiences started to clamor for more complex antihero characters. With the rise of television, movie industries worldwide tried to bring people back to theaters with expensive epics and attractive gimmicks. This decade saw countless technological advancements and new narrative conventions. It had...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Jake Sully Action Figure From McFarlane Toys Unveiled
With the anticipated release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just a few months away, the official Avatar Twitter account has revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming line of Avatar action figures from McFarlane Toys in celebration of World Photography Day. The newly released image was accompanied by the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words, but on this #WorldPhotographyDay, this shot of the new Jake Sully action figure from @mcfarlanetoys has left us speechless #AvatarTheWayOfWater".
Collider
Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Face Danger in First 'Lou' Trailer
Netflix has revealed first-look images and a brand-new trailer for the streaming service's upcoming action thriller film, Lou. The Anna Foerster-directed film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on Friday, September 23, 2022. Lou stars Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett, with...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’
Ahead of the film’s world premiere next month at TIFF, Netflix has released the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” the billionaire media mogul’s longtime passion project. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the period drama tells the tale of forbidden love, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne, a star-crossed couple navigating the world as young Black people in the deep South during the 1940s and through the decades that follow. “That was our first kiss. Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life,” Boone’s Bayou narrates as the trailer opens on the lovers sharing...
Collider
'DC League of Super-Pets' Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million. The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29...
Collider
'The Patient': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
In today’s time, thanks to streaming services, the world of entertainment is so much easier to access, and for many, it is an escape from their monotonous lives. The audience gets to immerse themselves in fresh narratives, place themselves in other people's situations, and experience thrilling occurrences that would otherwise be impossible. While there is a multitude of options available in various genres that caters to the need for escapism, one sub-genre that does not fit the requirement is the genre of the psychological thriller. It may not be the most populated genre in terms of the number of works under its banner but is very much sought out despite offering the exact opposite of what people might consume to escape their daily lives.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
Collider
Isabelle Fuhrman and William Brent Bell on How There Was Almost a New Esther in 'Orphan: First Kill'
Orphan: First Kill was perhaps the biggest, and most pleasant surprise in the horror genre this year. The prequel to 2009's Orphan, First Kill offers viewers a chance to see where Esther came from, and how she got to the United States. The original Orphan saw a family adopting a...
Collider
‘Furiosa’: George Miller Casts Bullied Child Who Went Viral In ‘Mad Max’ Prequel
Leave it to filmmaker George Miller to constantly surprise us with some life-changing decision. This time, the Australian director revealed he’s specifically changing (once again) the life of Quaden Bayles, a young boy who went viral for a devastating reason: back in 2020, the child was pushed to his limit after suffering constant bullying at his school, and broke down in tears as his mother filmed him while begging for help. The episode moved Australians to demand a better school environment for its kids, and several celebrities reached out to Quaden, including Miller.
Collider
Celebrate 'The Fantastic Four' #1 With Frank Miller Variant Cover
The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family and now there's a new run of comics heading our way this November from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. It's exciting given all the new Fantastic Four coming our way with a movie from Marvel Studios slated for November 2024. On top of the announcement that we're getting a fun new era to the founding Marvel family, news also broke that legendary comic writer and artist Frank Miller would be creating a cover for the first issue!
Collider
‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ Is the Coen Brothers’ Most Empathetic Movie
While Joel and Ethan Coen have dabbled, both collectively and individually, in film genres that run the gamut from hard-boiled noir (The Man Who Wasn’t There, Miller’s Crossing) to Hollywood satire (the underrated Hail, Caesar!), all the way back around to screwball comedy (Raising Arizona), and even Shakespeare (last year’s The Tragedy of Macbeth from just Joel), the revered fraternal directing duo are known for making a certain aesthetic of film that is undeniably unique to them. In a typical Coen brothers film, a lead character is punished to a great extreme, and often by forces beyond their comprehension. Think of the scribe in the Tinseltown nightmare Barton Fink, who can’t write but a word of his screenplay due to being besieged on all sides by nosy neighbors, overbearing studio heads, and assorted human vultures. Or how about Larry Gopnik, the put-upon protagonist of A Serious Man, who must bear the brunt of his wife’s infidelity and his children’s insolence when he isn't wrestling with issues of a more innately theological nature?
Collider
‘Bullet Train’ Passes $150 Million at Global Box Office
Director David Leitch’s Bullet Train has been in theaters for over a couple of weeks now, but it still isn’t clear if the stylized action film is a hit or not. Produced on a reported budget of $90 million, Bullet Train has grossed nearly $70 million domestically, and over the weekend passed the $150 million mark worldwide.
Collider
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
Collider
Latest Round of HBO Max Layoffs Devastates the Non-Scripted Community
David Zaslav’s new management at Warner Bros Discovery promised sweeping changes at the studio and in recent weeks it's come to light exactly how brutal some of those cost-cutting plans are. With the cancellation of straight to HBO Max Batgirl with relatively little explanation, as well as the disappearance of several Warner Bros. properties from their own streaming service and massive layoffs, it has turned into a bloodbath. As the newly merged company reported a second-quarter net loss of $3.4 billion and a decline in revenue, Zaslav has made his intentions clear. While a plethora of shows and movies are being canceled left and right, a new report from Deadline reveals that the non-scripted community is “devastated” as the diverse shows and their cast and crew are soon to suffer.
Collider
New 'Samaritan' Clip Teases Sylvester Stallone's Super Strength as Grumpy, Retired Hero
Amazon Prime Video has revealed a grizzled Sylvester Stallone as a new kind of superhero in a new clip from the action-drama Samaritan, which is set to premiere on August 26. Directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery (Son of a Gun, Overlord), the highly-anticipated gritty, superhero film follows a young boy who learns his reclusive neighbor may just be the long-lost and legendary vigilante, known as the Samaritan.
Collider
Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
