San Marcos, TX

Comal ISD reviews progress of project updates from 2021 bonds, potential new school names

During the Aug. 22 Comal ISD board meeting, CISD Chief Financial Officer Crystal Hermesch presented updates on the construction of new schools. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) Bonds. During the Aug. 22 Comal ISD board meeting, CISD Chief Financial Officer Crystal Hermesch presented updates on the construction of new schools. CISD...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Kyle City Council calls for $294 million road bond on November ballot after more than a year of planning

The Kyle City Council officially called for a $294 million road bond Aug. 22. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Kyle City Council held a special meeting to officially call for a $294 million road bond election in November, just under the Aug. 22 deadline. The council voted 4-1 to call the election with Council Member Yvonne Flores-Cale voting against the motion. Council Member Ashlee Bradshaw was not present.
KYLE, TX
Mathnasium Georgetown helps students master arithmetic

Center director Rebecca Salinas has been with Mathnasium Georgetown since 2017. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact Newspaper) Mathnasium Georgetown is a math-only learning center that has been helping local students with kindergarten through 12th grade arithmetic since 2015. Mathnasium Georgetown Center Director Rebecca Salinas said she is proud to lead a group...
GEORGETOWN, TX
PfISD board approves $367M November bond package that includes teacher housing component

The Pflugerville ISD board of trustees discussed a November bond package worth more than $320 million during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) In addition to a $190 million general bond proposed in early August, Pflugerville ISD officials voted to add a number of new propositions to a package that will come before voters Nov. 8.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Comal County Commissioners Court approves 2023 budget with 8% raise for employees; excludes elected officials

The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Comal County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18 that included an 8% across-the-board pay increase for all county employees. After some public comment, however, commissioners opted to amend the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Next Level Urgent Care now open in Round Rock

Round Rock's Next Level Urgent Care provides care for chronic and acute illness, fractures, lacerations, contusions and other non-life-threatening injuries from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. (Courtesy Next Level Urgent Care) Next Level Urgent Care opened Aug. 19 at 3200 Greenlawn Blvd., Round Rock. The clinic provides care...
ROUND ROCK, TX
