Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Comal ISD reviews progress of project updates from 2021 bonds, potential new school names
During the Aug. 22 Comal ISD board meeting, CISD Chief Financial Officer Crystal Hermesch presented updates on the construction of new schools. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) Bonds. During the Aug. 22 Comal ISD board meeting, CISD Chief Financial Officer Crystal Hermesch presented updates on the construction of new schools. CISD...
New Braunfels ISD hires new director of safety and security
Stephen Brown began his new role as the director of safety and security in New Braunfels ISD on Aug. 18. New Braunfels ISD hired Stephen Brown as the new director of safety and security. He began his new role with NBISD on Aug. 18. “Mr. Brown will fill a critical...
New Braunfels City Council to consider raising roadway impact fee for developers
A roadway impact fee is a charge on new development to generate revenue for funding or recouping the costs of transportation improvements made necessary by the new development. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Braunfels City Council received a presentation during its Aug. 22 meeting on the roadway impact fee program...
Kyle City Council calls for $294 million road bond on November ballot after more than a year of planning
The Kyle City Council officially called for a $294 million road bond Aug. 22. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Kyle City Council held a special meeting to officially call for a $294 million road bond election in November, just under the Aug. 22 deadline. The council voted 4-1 to call the election with Council Member Yvonne Flores-Cale voting against the motion. Council Member Ashlee Bradshaw was not present.
Filings for Round Rock ISD November election show all races contested
Thirteen people have filed for candidacy in the Round Rock ISD board of trustees regular election, according to district filings. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) All races in the Round Rock ISD board of trustees election in November will be contested, candidacy filings show. The deadline to file an application for...
CBS Austin
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
Lake Travis ISD will pursue $703 million bond election to address growth
Student population has risen almost 20% in Lake Travis ISD since 2015. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: Following the publication of this story, the Lake Travis ISD board of trustees approved a resolution Aug. 17 to hold a bond election in November. As the student population continues to rise...
Round Rock ISD approves COVID-19 leave for district employees
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid leave in the event that they test positive for COVID-19. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid...
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
What's behind the teacher shortage? To find out, our team obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students. Responses revealed how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages.
Motions to censure trustees Bone and Weston fail at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Motions to censure two RRISD trustees failed on Aug. 19, with two 3-3-1 votes, with Place 1 Trustee Kevin Johnson abstaining and the "no" votes represented by Place 4 Trustee Cory Vessa, Place 2 Trustee Mary Bone and Place 7 Trustee Danielle Weston. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock...
Mathnasium Georgetown helps students master arithmetic
Center director Rebecca Salinas has been with Mathnasium Georgetown since 2017. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact Newspaper) Mathnasium Georgetown is a math-only learning center that has been helping local students with kindergarten through 12th grade arithmetic since 2015. Mathnasium Georgetown Center Director Rebecca Salinas said she is proud to lead a group...
PfISD board approves $367M November bond package that includes teacher housing component
The Pflugerville ISD board of trustees discussed a November bond package worth more than $320 million during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) In addition to a $190 million general bond proposed in early August, Pflugerville ISD officials voted to add a number of new propositions to a package that will come before voters Nov. 8.
Deadline for candidacy filing in Round Rock ISD, Pflugerville City Council races is Aug. 22
Both Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville City Council called elections for Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The deadline to file for candidacy in some local elections is Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. Both Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville City Council called elections for Nov. 8. In Pflugerville, the positions...
Comal County Commissioners Court approves 2023 budget with 8% raise for employees; excludes elected officials
The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Comal County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18 that included an 8% across-the-board pay increase for all county employees. After some public comment, however, commissioners opted to amend the...
Next Level Urgent Care now open in Round Rock
Round Rock's Next Level Urgent Care provides care for chronic and acute illness, fractures, lacerations, contusions and other non-life-threatening injuries from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. (Courtesy Next Level Urgent Care) Next Level Urgent Care opened Aug. 19 at 3200 Greenlawn Blvd., Round Rock. The clinic provides care...
Lake Travis ISD to hold $703 million bond election in November
The full presentation from the Aug. 17 meeting will be posted on the district's website Aug. 18. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Travis ISD residents will vote on whether to approve about $703 million worth of bonds in November following action taken at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The...
Hutto officials talk updates to drought contingency plan
The proposed updates lower requirements for the city to enter drought restrictions. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Hutto's drought contingency plan is set to receive its first update since 2015. At an Aug. 18 meeting, Hutto City Council received a presentation and held a public hearing on proposed updates to the...
