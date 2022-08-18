ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald’s for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
BSU President Mearns says staffing levels at the university should be steady this school year

As the new academic year, is underway, here at Ball State, it’s time to restart the Ball State Update with the school’s 17th president, Geoff Mearns. Mearns brings us up to date on fall enrollment figures and the age diversity in this year’s freshman class — a span of 50 years. He says the school ended the fiscal year on June 30 with a positive operating balance and foresees steady staffing — no layoffs or waves of hiring. Finally, Mearns, starting his sixth school year on the Muncie campus, updates two major campus construction projects: The reconfiguration of the 55-year-old Cooper Science Building, and the demolition of the last portion of the LaFollette Residence Hall Complex.
