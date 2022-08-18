Queens University to Host Inaugural Division I Game Thursday

It’s a big day for Queens University of Charlotte as the school hosts its first Division I sporting event.

The women’s soccer team from Queens University will host UNC Wilmington on Thursday.

The atmosphere will develop before the game’s start time of 6 o’clock. Outside the stadium, Fan Fest begins at 4 p.m. with entertainment, contests, and freebies.

The first 200 fans will receive a Queens inaugural D-1 game patch.

In May, the institution decided to attend the ASUN Conference. The transition of all teams will take place over four years, and it will begin when the women’s soccer team plays UNC Wilmington at Marion Diehl Park’s complex.

According to the institution, this change has inspired a wave of gifts reaching $2 million.

