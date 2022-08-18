ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Comments / 0

Related
mitchellnow.com

Class B Amateur Baseball All-Tournament Team announced

Players for the all-tournament team for South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association’s Class B state tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell, SD, were announced — and the two-time champion Dell Rapid Mudcats led with five selections. Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the picks. Dell Rapids Mudcats: Dalton Lehnen...
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Davison County Commission 8-23-22 agenda

Http://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/. Billy Lurken is the News Director for the Mitchell Radio Group. Have a news tip? Send an email to news@kmit.com.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy