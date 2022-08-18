Read full article on original website
HSHS Good Shepherd Welcomes Dr. Kolluri
Shelbyville has a new doctor. Primary Care Provider for HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville hired The University of Toledo resident graduate Dr. Poojitha Kolluri. Dr. Kolluri is excited to be here. Dr. Kolluri studied microbiology in her undergraduate program. Dr. Kolluri specializes in family medicine at HSHS Good Shepherd...
Two Meetings Taking Place This Evening In Taylorville
There will be two meetings on Monday evening in Taylorville. The Taylorville City Council is holding a special board meeting at 6 PM at the City Council Chambers. They will look to approve the solar power purchase agreement and Ameren Illinois Company’s Standard Agreement for interconnection of distributed generation facilities.
Area Arrests And Accidents 08/22/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 08-18-22 Eric Humes, age 28, of Riverton was arrested by CCSO for violation of probation or conditional discharge. 08-19-22 James Williams, age 20, of Edinburg was arrested by Edinburg PD for aggravated battery to a police officer. 08-20-22...
Police: Main Source Of Meth Arrested In Hewittville
Two people have been arrested and police are saying that it is a main source of distribution of methamphetamine in Taylorville and Christian County. 50-year-old James Assad of Hewittville and 27-year-old Brandi R. Hurley of Taylorville were arrested on Friday evening. The investigation started a few months ago and according to Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler, Platoon D, K9 Alan, and the Community Action team took both Assad and Hurley into custody without incident, recovering over 90 grams of meth.
Taylorville City Council Holds Special Meeting
Taylorville City Council approved a second amendment to the city’s Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Ameran and two other entities. All aldermen were present except for Alderman Doug Brown. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this agreement has potential to lower the city’s power bill down the road. City...
