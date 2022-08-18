ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Is the Housing Market Going Down?

Let’s check out the Texas housing data for Q2 from 2019-2022. 2019 = 101,896 homes sold / average days on market 88. 2020 = 91,970 homes sold / average days on market 93. 2021 = 114,772 homes sold / average days on market 71. 2022 = 108,390 homes sold...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell

By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Mckinney, TX
Government
Mckinney, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Real Estate
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Metroplex Medical Centres opens new clinic in Frisco

Metroplex Medical Centres opened its first Frisco clinic location on Aug. 19 at 10050 Legacy Drive, Ste. 400. (Courtesy Metroplex Medical Centres) Metroplex Medical Centres opened its first Frisco clinic location on Aug. 19 at 10050 Legacy Drive, Ste. 400, Business Development Lead Rupal Deb said. The clinic offers a broad range of services including treatment for colds and flus, minor emergencies, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, routine physical exams, blood testing and drug testing, according to its website.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West

Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Housing Sales#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Hanson Capital Group#Mckinney City Council
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Larry Lease

Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects

A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Goody Goody Liquor now open in Keller

Goody Goody Liquor opened Aug. 12 in Keller. (Courtesy Goody Goody Liquor) Goody Goody Liquor opened its 18,000-square-foot store on Aug. 12 at 730 S. Main St. in Keller. The store is holding a grand opening sales day event from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 27. The liquor store chain offers beer, wine and liquor. It also sells various mixers, snacks and other items. This is the city's second liquor store to open since voters passed a local option election in 2019 to allow liquor stores to operate in the city. 817-409-5006. www.goodygoody.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy