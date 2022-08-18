Read full article on original website
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across Texas
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the People
Denton Has Found Its New Police Chief
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family Otherwise
Lewisville officials seek community feedback for proposed Pier 121 Marina project
Lewisville officials are seeking public comment for a proposed project at Pier 121 Marina. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville officials are seeking public comment for a proposed project at Pier 121 Marina. The Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing a proposal for land adjacent to the pier on Lewisville Lake...
dallasexpress.com
Is the Housing Market Going Down?
Let’s check out the Texas housing data for Q2 from 2019-2022. 2019 = 101,896 homes sold / average days on market 88. 2020 = 91,970 homes sold / average days on market 93. 2021 = 114,772 homes sold / average days on market 71. 2022 = 108,390 homes sold...
Journeys store plans new location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
Journeys is known to carry brands such as Converse, Vans and Ugg. The location will look different in Fort Worth because Tanger Outlets is an outdoor mall. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national shoe store chain, has plans to open a location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth. The company based...
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
Metroplex Medical Centres opens new clinic in Frisco
Metroplex Medical Centres opened its first Frisco clinic location on Aug. 19 at 10050 Legacy Drive, Ste. 400. (Courtesy Metroplex Medical Centres) Metroplex Medical Centres opened its first Frisco clinic location on Aug. 19 at 10050 Legacy Drive, Ste. 400, Business Development Lead Rupal Deb said. The clinic offers a broad range of services including treatment for colds and flus, minor emergencies, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, routine physical exams, blood testing and drug testing, according to its website.
Mendocino Farms opens Plano location at Legacy West
Mendocino Farms opened in Plano's Legacy West development in early August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options opened Aug. 2 at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls, including the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl made with roasted steak and ancient grains, and tossed with caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers, broccolini, tomatoes, red onions and grilled lemon. The company has locations across California and Texas. The Plano location also serves local craft beers and wine. 214-440-5788. www.mendocinofarms.com.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: Local company wins regional competition, Medical City McKinney earns designation and more
McKinney company wins competition at startup event. AUTIX Automotive Inc., a startup that moved to McKinney this year, is continuing to make a name for itself. During the recent run of Dallas Startup Week, the company won the Capitol One Accelerator Pitch competition.
City of Dallas would commit $325 million for street improvements as part of $1 billion bond proposal
The city of Dallas is proposing a $1 billion bond program for the 2024 ballot. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The city of Dallas is proposing $1 billion bond program for the May ballot in 2024. Dallas residents previously voted on a city bond program in November 2017 when voters approved...
fortworthreport.org
Cook Children's is the 'logical next owner' for triple-landmarked historic mansion
More than a century after its original owners named Thistle Hill for the flowers blanketing the surrounding pastureland, the historic mansion sits, an era preserved, amid a city that’s grown up around it. Two parking garages flank Thistle Hill to the east and west. The Dodson Specialty Clinics, which...
Doug McDonald returning to Plano as economic development director
Plano announced Aug. 19 that Doug McDonald is returning to the city as its new director of economic development. (Courtesy city of Plano) After several years away, Doug McDonald is returning to Plano to serve as the its director of economic development, the city announced Aug. 19. McDonald had previously...
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
Q&A: Get to know Plano ISD's new superintendent Theresa Williams
Superintendent Theresa Williams met with Plano ISD personnel at various campuses over the summer. (Courtesy Plano ISD) The Plano ISD board of trustees picked Theresa Williams in March to take over as the district’s next superintendent following the retirement of former Superintendent Sara Bonser at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
starlocalmedia.com
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
Frisco City Council tables highway zoning request for land off Dallas North Tollway
A 75.8-acre plot of land on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway is zoned for agricultural uses. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco City Council members tabled an ordinance that would rezone a 75.8-acre plot of land from agriculture to highway during an Aug. 16 meeting. The item was...
Project to bring about 216 senior housing units to McKinney
A new project in Craig Ranch is proposing 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project that would develop about 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres northeast of the Craig Ranch Corporate Center. The project site is...
Goody Goody Liquor now open in Keller
Goody Goody Liquor opened Aug. 12 in Keller. (Courtesy Goody Goody Liquor) Goody Goody Liquor opened its 18,000-square-foot store on Aug. 12 at 730 S. Main St. in Keller. The store is holding a grand opening sales day event from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 27. The liquor store chain offers beer, wine and liquor. It also sells various mixers, snacks and other items. This is the city's second liquor store to open since voters passed a local option election in 2019 to allow liquor stores to operate in the city. 817-409-5006. www.goodygoody.com.
