Hopkinton, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

1 Last night, 6th Middlesex District state representative candidate Dhruba Sen dropped out of the race. Citing health reasons, he told supporters to vote for School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa during his closing statement of the Framingham League of Women Voters forum. 2. Today is 2 weeks until the primary...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 3 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Route 126 at 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. The incident happened at 3:01 a.m. at 195 Hollis Street, according to the Framingham Police log. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eckhardt Receives Young Alumni Award From Clarkson University

POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rubin On Dean’s List at University of Delaware

NEWARK, DELAWARE – Michael Rubin of Framingham was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
NEWARK, DE
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Painting With Fly Swatters

FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library held an outdoor painting session for children on Tuesday, August 16. But instead of painting with brushes, the artists painted with fly swatters. ***. Photos by SOURCE summer intern Harrison Lawton, a Framingham High student.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed

FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trio of Marlborough Students on Curry College Dean’s List

MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth.
MILTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Driver Identified in Fatal Framingham Motorcycle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police are investing a fatal crash that occurred in Framingham on Friday night, August 12 on Salem Street. The man driving the motorcycle in the crash, died, said Framingham Police on August 14. Yesterday, August 19, the Middlesex District...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Western New England Student Smith Studies in Italy

SPRINGFIELD – Alexander Smith from Framingham was among 17 Western New England University students who traveled to Sorrento, Italy for three weeks this summer to immerse themselves in the study of Italian culture. The students were accompanied by Professional Educator of Communication Brenda Garton-Sjoberg, Director of the Sorrento Study...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hoops & Homework Receives $150,000 From Flatley Co.

FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework has received a $150,000 donation from the Flatley Co. said its founded Herb Chasan. Launched in 2012, Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Hoops and Homework Inc. was incorporated as a non-profit 501c3 charity in December 2014 in order to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Dance Team Tryouts

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High dance team tryouts begin on the first day of school, August 31. Head coach is Angela Rodriguez. On August 31, there is a strength and conditioning at the Framingham High wellness center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Optional open gym from 4:30 to 5;30 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Framingham State Rep. Candidate Shepard’s ‘Collaborative Spirit & Urgency’ is Impressive

FRAMINGHAM – I am pleased to endorse Ms. Margareth Shepard for the new 6th Middlesex state district election on September 6th. I am a resident of District 8, and as the recently retired Director of Multilingual Programs for the Framingham Public School district, I have observed the passion, commitment and work ethic that Margareth has had towards the young immigrant students in our city.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
