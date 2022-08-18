Read full article on original website
FraminghamSOURCE
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
1 Last night, 6th Middlesex District state representative candidate Dhruba Sen dropped out of the race. Citing health reasons, he told supporters to vote for School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa during his closing statement of the Framingham League of Women Voters forum. 2. Today is 2 weeks until the primary...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Route 126 at 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. The incident happened at 3:01 a.m. at 195 Hollis Street, according to the Framingham Police log. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
4 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Curry College
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Among the students were four students from Framingham. They were:. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College...
GoFundMe Set Up For National Guardsman & Framingham State Student Injured
FRAMINGHAM – A GoFunMe was established today, August 21 for a Framingham State University student who was injured at the Massachusetts National Guard armory on Saturday, August 20. Reda Said, 22, was involved in a work related accident while on duty with the Massachusetts National Guard resulting in the...
Eckhardt Receives Young Alumni Award From Clarkson University
POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
Rubin On Dean’s List at University of Delaware
NEWARK, DELAWARE – Michael Rubin of Framingham was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
GoFundMe Set Up For Marine Corp & Army Veteran Killed in Framingham Motorcycle Crash
HOPKINTON – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Hopkinton man killed in a Framingham motorycycle crash earlier this month. Tommy Toomey died tragically in a motorcycle crash on Salem End Road. “Our family is devastated and shocked by this huge loss,” wrote Natalie Doherty, who created the...
PHOTOS: Painting With Fly Swatters
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library held an outdoor painting session for children on Tuesday, August 16. But instead of painting with brushes, the artists painted with fly swatters. ***. Photos by SOURCE summer intern Harrison Lawton, a Framingham High student.
Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed
FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
Trio of Marlborough Students on Curry College Dean’s List
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth.
4 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at University of Delaware
NEWARK, DELAWARE – Students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Driver Identified in Fatal Framingham Motorcycle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police are investing a fatal crash that occurred in Framingham on Friday night, August 12 on Salem Street. The man driving the motorcycle in the crash, died, said Framingham Police on August 14. Yesterday, August 19, the Middlesex District...
Western New England Student Smith Studies in Italy
SPRINGFIELD – Alexander Smith from Framingham was among 17 Western New England University students who traveled to Sorrento, Italy for three weeks this summer to immerse themselves in the study of Italian culture. The students were accompanied by Professional Educator of Communication Brenda Garton-Sjoberg, Director of the Sorrento Study...
Hoops & Homework Receives $150,000 From Flatley Co.
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework has received a $150,000 donation from the Flatley Co. said its founded Herb Chasan. Launched in 2012, Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Hoops and Homework Inc. was incorporated as a non-profit 501c3 charity in December 2014 in order to...
Trio of Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK – Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Local students earning this honor include:. Andrew...
Framingham Police Investigating Assault at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating an assault over the weekend at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Police were called to the basketball court at Bowditch Field at 475 Union Avenue on Saturday, August 20 at 6:47 p.m. A man assaulted another man, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The parties are...
Crocker & Deleon on Holy Cross Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were:. Katherine Crocker of Marlborough, Class of 2025. Nilda Deleon of...
Framingham High Dance Team Tryouts
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High dance team tryouts begin on the first day of school, August 31. Head coach is Angela Rodriguez. On August 31, there is a strength and conditioning at the Framingham High wellness center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Optional open gym from 4:30 to 5;30 p.m.
7 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were7 students from Natick. They were:. Emily Bubonovich, Class of 2025.
LETTER: Framingham State Rep. Candidate Shepard’s ‘Collaborative Spirit & Urgency’ is Impressive
FRAMINGHAM – I am pleased to endorse Ms. Margareth Shepard for the new 6th Middlesex state district election on September 6th. I am a resident of District 8, and as the recently retired Director of Multilingual Programs for the Framingham Public School district, I have observed the passion, commitment and work ethic that Margareth has had towards the young immigrant students in our city.
