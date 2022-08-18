ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laconiadailysun.com

City Council to revisit Cottonwood Ave. cul de sac at Monday meeting

LACONIA — A request for a rehearing between the Taylor Community and their Cottonwood Avenue neighbors, changes to city ordinance that could allow a local family to keep their pet goats, two property sales, and a proposal for water main replacement will go before the Laconia City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation

MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
laconiadailysun.com

'The Women with Silver Wings' at Moultonborough Public Library

MOULTONBOROUGH — The library and the Moultonborough Historical Society are partnering up in September to recognize World War II events and people, kicking off the World War II theme with a New Hampshire Humanities Perspectives book discussion led by museum curator and historian, Carrie Brown, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Annual summer mission trip delivers more than fun for youth

GILFORD — Recently, seven youth returned from Gilford Community Church’s Summer Mission Trip, an annual one-week excursion that saw the group visit Pennsylvania to assist families with repairs to their homes among other related tasks. The experience, according to youth participants, was overwhelmingly positive. “I really enjoyed the...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Historical Society book signing on Old Home Day Aug. 27

GILFORD — Members of the Gilford Historical Society will be selling their newly published book, “Color Your Way Through Gilford's History” in front of the Meetinghouse (across from the entry to the village field) from 9 a.m. to noon during Gilford's Old Home Day celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27. On each page there is a brief history of a place of interest with a photo and on the facing page an artist's fanciful drawing of it that can be colored.
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

21-year-old rescued after falling on Falling Water Trails in Franconia

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A Florida resident is recovering after injuring her back while hiking Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the 21-year-0ld was descending the trial when she slipped, fell several feet and landed on some rocks. She suffered unspecified lower back and arm...
FRANCONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
HOOKSETT, NH

