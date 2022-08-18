Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
City Council to revisit Cottonwood Ave. cul de sac at Monday meeting
LACONIA — A request for a rehearing between the Taylor Community and their Cottonwood Avenue neighbors, changes to city ordinance that could allow a local family to keep their pet goats, two property sales, and a proposal for water main replacement will go before the Laconia City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding
Salt marshes, such as this one in Hampton, have been shrinking due to the pressures of development. (Jerry Monkman photo)
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
Secretary of State Scanlan Says Upcoming Elections Likely To Be Highly Scrutinized
CONCORD – The upcoming state primary and general elections are expected to see heightened scrutiny in the wake of problems in ballot counting discovered in three communities. The discrepancies made public in ballot totals in Windham, Bedford and just this week in Laconia’s Ward 6 were all caused by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
Canterbury church offering hallucinogenic tea has gained a following. But pastor says his time in town is running out
CANTERBURY, NH – The life Derek Januszewski led before ayahuasca, and the life he leads after, bear little resemblance. His former self struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder, childhood trauma and drug addiction. Then, in May 2017, he took ayahuasca for the first time. “And for the first time in ten...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria threat topic of recent presentation
MEREDITH — Recently the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and the Windy Waters Conservancy co-sponsored a public educational program on the growing threat of cyanobacteria to our lakes and ponds. The July 20 program held at the Meredith Community Center was well attended by over 65...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
laconiadailysun.com
'The Women with Silver Wings' at Moultonborough Public Library
MOULTONBOROUGH — The library and the Moultonborough Historical Society are partnering up in September to recognize World War II events and people, kicking off the World War II theme with a New Hampshire Humanities Perspectives book discussion led by museum curator and historian, Carrie Brown, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
FireRescue1
Mass. city council backs woman's effort to take firefighter exam
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Melanie Figueroa put her dream of becoming a firefighter on hold to raise her children, but now she's hoping to get back on track and take the Civil Service exam this October. The one thing standing in her way of taking the test is her age.
laconiadailysun.com
Annual summer mission trip delivers more than fun for youth
GILFORD — Recently, seven youth returned from Gilford Community Church’s Summer Mission Trip, an annual one-week excursion that saw the group visit Pennsylvania to assist families with repairs to their homes among other related tasks. The experience, according to youth participants, was overwhelmingly positive. “I really enjoyed the...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Historical Society book signing on Old Home Day Aug. 27
GILFORD — Members of the Gilford Historical Society will be selling their newly published book, “Color Your Way Through Gilford's History” in front of the Meetinghouse (across from the entry to the village field) from 9 a.m. to noon during Gilford's Old Home Day celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27. On each page there is a brief history of a place of interest with a photo and on the facing page an artist's fanciful drawing of it that can be colored.
WMUR.com
Restoration of Derry medical building to take ‘considerable time’ after fire
DERRY, N.H. — It will be a while before providers at the Derry medical building wherea fire broke out last month will be back in their offices. Derry Medical Center officials said it will take "considerable time" to restore the building. In the meantime, care providers are using other...
WMUR.com
21-year-old rescued after falling on Falling Water Trails in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A Florida resident is recovering after injuring her back while hiking Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the 21-year-0ld was descending the trial when she slipped, fell several feet and landed on some rocks. She suffered unspecified lower back and arm...
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
Comments / 1