GILFORD — Members of the Gilford Historical Society will be selling their newly published book, “Color Your Way Through Gilford's History” in front of the Meetinghouse (across from the entry to the village field) from 9 a.m. to noon during Gilford's Old Home Day celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27. On each page there is a brief history of a place of interest with a photo and on the facing page an artist's fanciful drawing of it that can be colored.

