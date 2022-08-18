Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire in the La Quinta Cove Monday that burned three homes, two of them severely. The scene was on the 53000 block of Eisenhower Drive. The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m. 13 fire engines, two battalion chiefs, and a ladder truck helped at the scene. No injuries were reported. The post La Quinta cove fire burns three homes appeared first on KESQ.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO