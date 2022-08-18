ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pepperbough.com

Smith Elementary rejects a herd of ‘kids’

Bloomington, CA—August 17 started like any normal school day. Buses and cars arrived at Gerald A. Smith Elementary School to drop students off. And assistant principal Tiffany Davis conducted her typical duties guiding cars through the school’s drop off zone. Suddenly, screaming ensued as a herd of goats...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
pepperbough.com

Give your old shoes to support HEAL Pathway

Colton, CA—Many people go without the basic necessity of shoes, and the HEAL Pathway looks to solve that problem. HEAL Pathway is an elective at Colton High School (CHS) that focuses on learning about the medical profession. HEAL Pathway is running a year-round shoe drive at CHS in room 51.
COLTON, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yucaipa, CA
Local
California Society
City
Calimesa, CA
Yucaipa, CA
Society
automotive-fleet.com

Roger Weaver to Retire, Capping a 55-Year Fleet Career

Roger Weaver, CAFM, CPFP, CPM, assistant fleet manager for Riverside County, Calif., announced that he will retire from the fleet industry on Sept. 7, 2022. During his career, Weaver has worked in the fleet industry for 55 years, 21 in county fleet management and 34 at private fleets. “It is...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
llu.edu

Loma Linda University School of Medicine Department of Preventive Medicine receives $900,000 grant

Researchers to examine the role of pharmaceutically assisted lifestyle changes that support lifelong weight management. Loma Linda University School of Medicine Department of Preventive Medicine is participating in a study that will involve the use of the anti-diabetic medication Semaglutide to address health disparities in the Hispanic/Latino population. Latino adults...
LOMA LINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crafton Hills College#Faculty Co Chair#Social Sciences
idesignarch.com

Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm

Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
menifee247.com

Water line approval is latest step in overpass planning

This area west of the freeway will become a cul-de-sac over which the Holland Road Overpass will be built. (File photo) The Menifee City Council last week approved the next step in preparations for the Holland Road Overpass. Council members approved the relocation and construction of water pipelines west of...
MENIFEE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Legend 8 China in Calimesa offers a prodigious menu

This Chinese restaurant has changed names a few times. It has a menu that is quite prodigious, and a number of the items in the family-style dinner and daily special combo plates make you feel like you’ve taken a time machine back to the late 1950s and early ‘60s (e.g., egg fu young, chow mein, etc.)
CALIMESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta cove fire burns three homes

Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire in the La Quinta Cove Monday that burned three homes, two of them severely. The scene was on the 53000 block of Eisenhower Drive. The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m.   13 fire engines, two battalion chiefs, and a ladder truck helped at the scene.  No injuries were reported. The post La Quinta cove fire burns three homes appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
menifee247.com

Slide show looks back at early days of local fair

The Menifee Valley Historical Association will make a special presentation to members and guests at its Sept. 17 meeting. The photographic slide show presentation is called "Our Fairgrounds - A Look Back at the early years of the Southern California Fair". Board Member Katie Keyes will narrate the slide show....
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26

“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
FONTANA, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont in the mix in CBL football

The Citrus Belt League football race, as it has been for several years, appears to be a toss-up between Cajon and Citrus Valley high schools. Cajon is always talented but will have to overcome the loss of standout running back Freddy Fletcher to graduation. Citrus Valley also lost a star running back in Jeremiah Claiborne who transferred to Alemany of Mission Hills. Claiborne rushed for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
oc-breeze.com

Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy