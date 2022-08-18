ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic

The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
