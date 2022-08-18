ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blair J. "Pooh" Erwin, 43, of Shelbyville

Blair J. “Pooh” Erwin, 43, of Shelbyville, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born February 5, 1979, in Indianapolis, the son of Stan and Karla Erwin. On February 25, 2010, he married Roberta “Berta” Luvern Merrick, and she survives.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Indianapolis-based trucking company moving to Shelbyville

A growing over-the-road trucking company is in the process of moving its company from Indianapolis to Shelbyville. A3P Logistics Group, 8129 Whitham Drive in Indianapolis, has purchased land on Enterprise Drive near Toray Resin Company, 821 W. Mausoleum Road, with the intent of running its trucking company from the site.
SHELBYVILLE, IN

