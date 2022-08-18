Read full article on original website
Prep Report: Shelbyville girls soccer off to fast start to 2022 season
For the first time in more than a decade, Shelbyville’s girls soccer program has started the season 2-0. The Golden Bears opened the 2022 season under new head coach Garrett Belden with an impressive 4-1 road victory Thursday against Franklin, a program it has not had recent success against.
Blair J. "Pooh" Erwin, 43, of Shelbyville
Blair J. “Pooh” Erwin, 43, of Shelbyville, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born February 5, 1979, in Indianapolis, the son of Stan and Karla Erwin. On February 25, 2010, he married Roberta “Berta” Luvern Merrick, and she survives.
Indianapolis-based trucking company moving to Shelbyville
A growing over-the-road trucking company is in the process of moving its company from Indianapolis to Shelbyville. A3P Logistics Group, 8129 Whitham Drive in Indianapolis, has purchased land on Enterprise Drive near Toray Resin Company, 821 W. Mausoleum Road, with the intent of running its trucking company from the site.
Manhole project set for McKay Rd / SR 9 intersection on Tuesday
The Shelbyville Water Resource Recovery Facility will be working on two manholes at the intersection of McKay Rd and State Rd 9 on Tuesday, August 23. Plans are to close one lane at a time beginning at 8:30 am, with completion no later than 1:30pm.
