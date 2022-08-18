Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In 2022, the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market's size was valued at USD 4.98 billion and is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 19.8 % throughout the forecast period. The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies' operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

2 DAYS AGO