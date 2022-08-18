Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Americans Told to GTFO of Ukraine Amid Warnings of Russian Strikes, ‘Radioactive Dust’
American citizens have again been urged to get out of Ukraine ahead of potentially imminent Russian strikes on civilian areas. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said in an alert Tuesday that U.S. authorities have “information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”
China's tablet shipments increase in Q2: report
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's tablet computer shipments increased 1.9 percent year on year to approximately 7.29 million units in the second quarter of the year, according to an industrial report. During the period, the supply of tablet computers was sufficient to meet consumer demand as tablet manufacturing was...
Jordanian, Algerian business representatives vow to boost bilateral trade
AMMAN, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Business representatives from Jordan and Algeria on Saturday called for efforts to overcome obstacles facing bilateral trade. Business representatives from the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the National Confederation of the Algerian Employers (NCAE) also urged for more meetings, exchange visits and the enforcement of bilateral trade agreements as the two organizations signed here a memorandum of understanding to enhance commercial and investment cooperation, the JBA said in a statement.
S.Korea's trade deficit tops 10 bln USD in first 20 days of August
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's trade deficit topped 10 billion U.S. dollars in the first 20 days of August due to faster growth in the import than export, customs office data showed Monday. Trade deficit reached 10.22 billion dollars in the Aug. 1-20 period, up from a deficit...
Russia-Ukraine war: civilians ‘fleeing Kyiv amid fears of attack’; explosions reported across Dnipro – live
Advisor to Zelenskiy says civilians fear Kyiv will be attacked on independence day; mayor of Dnipro confirms rocket attacks
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market at A Highest CAGR of 19.8 % to rapidly growing $ 22.8 billion by 2028
Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In 2022, the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market's size was valued at USD 4.98 billion and is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 19.8 % throughout the forecast period. The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies' operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
China punishes 27 people over publication of viral maths textbook with ‘tragically ugly’ illustrations
Twenty-seven people in China have been punished by the government for a series of school textbook drawings showing “ugly” and sad students.Some illustrations were also deemed to be sexual, it was reported.On Monday, the Chinese education ministry issued a statement in which it said that the illustrations in the maths textbooks published by the state-owned People’s Education Press received “widespread attention” from Chinese society.A months-long investigation by the education ministry’s working group found that the books were “not beautiful” and some illustrations were “quite ugly”.The books were published almost a decade ago. In May, a teacher from a Qingpu...
Famed Japanese beer to begin selling in North America
Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group has confirmed that the company is planning to sell its beer in the North American market. "North America is the best and largest market," Katsuki said. It also aims to aggressively promote product launches in the increasingly popular non-alcohol and low-alcohol markets. TOKYO, Japan: Atsushi...
