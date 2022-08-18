Twenty-seven people in China have been punished by the government for a series of school textbook drawings showing “ugly” and sad students.Some illustrations were also deemed to be sexual, it was reported.On Monday, the Chinese education ministry issued a statement in which it said that the illustrations in the maths textbooks published by the state-owned People’s Education Press received “widespread attention” from Chinese society.A months-long investigation by the education ministry’s working group found that the books were “not beautiful” and some illustrations were “quite ugly”.The books were published almost a decade ago. In May, a teacher from a Qingpu...

