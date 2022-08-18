Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
internationaltechnology.com
Jordanian, Algerian business representatives vow to boost bilateral trade
AMMAN, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Business representatives from Jordan and Algeria on Saturday called for efforts to overcome obstacles facing bilateral trade. Business representatives from the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the National Confederation of the Algerian Employers (NCAE) also urged for more meetings, exchange visits and the enforcement of bilateral trade agreements as the two organizations signed here a memorandum of understanding to enhance commercial and investment cooperation, the JBA said in a statement.
U.S. life expectancy saw the biggest drop since World War 2 — and it’s especially bad news for New Yorkers
The pandemic and “unintentional accidents” were the main drivers of the decline in American lifespans.
internationaltechnology.com
S.Korea's trade deficit tops 10 bln USD in first 20 days of August
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's trade deficit topped 10 billion U.S. dollars in the first 20 days of August due to faster growth in the import than export, customs office data showed Monday. Trade deficit reached 10.22 billion dollars in the Aug. 1-20 period, up from a deficit...
internationaltechnology.com
NIBC a watershed moment in business space between India-Nigeria, says MoS Muraleedharan
Abuja [Nigeria], August 22 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said that "a watershed moment in the business space has arisen between India and Nigeria with the dawn of Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC)," while addressing the inaugural meeting of NIBC in Abuja. Taking to his...
World at rising risk of recession as inflation hits consumers
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The global economy is increasingly at risk of sliding into recession, surveys showed on Tuesday, as consumers faced with generation-high inflation rein in spending while central banks are tightening policy aggressively just when support is needed.
Russia-Ukraine war: civilians ‘fleeing Kyiv amid fears of attack’; explosions reported across Dnipro – live
Advisor to Zelenskiy says civilians fear Kyiv will be attacked on independence day; mayor of Dnipro confirms rocket attacks
China punishes 27 people over publication of viral maths textbook with ‘tragically ugly’ illustrations
Twenty-seven people in China have been punished by the government for a series of school textbook drawings showing “ugly” and sad students.Some illustrations were also deemed to be sexual, it was reported.On Monday, the Chinese education ministry issued a statement in which it said that the illustrations in the maths textbooks published by the state-owned People’s Education Press received “widespread attention” from Chinese society.A months-long investigation by the education ministry’s working group found that the books were “not beautiful” and some illustrations were “quite ugly”.The books were published almost a decade ago. In May, a teacher from a Qingpu...
internationaltechnology.com
Famed Japanese beer to begin selling in North America
Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group has confirmed that the company is planning to sell its beer in the North American market. "North America is the best and largest market," Katsuki said. It also aims to aggressively promote product launches in the increasingly popular non-alcohol and low-alcohol markets. TOKYO, Japan: Atsushi...
