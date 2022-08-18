Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
Woman shot in Hampton, police investigate
Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman with non life threatening injuries.
WMDT.com
Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
Virginia State Police cancels critically missing adult alert for VB woman
Virginia State Police canceled a Critically Missing Adult Alert Sunday morning for a Virginia Beach woman reported missing the day prior. State Police said it was canceled at the request of VBPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salus.edu
WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92
As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD ‘92.
One dead, 2 people seriously injured after crash in Hampton on Mercury Blvd.
Hampton Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead and two people seriously injured Sunday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 critically injured following 2-vehicle crash in Hampton
The call for the crash came in just before 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a black sedan and a gold SUV has collided.
Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously hurt 79-year-old at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police say a DUI driver fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian and seriously hurt a 79-year-old around 4 p.m. Monday at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man fatally struck while trying to assist disabled vehicle on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say a man died following a crash on Indian River Road Thursday evening.
Man arrested after police identify person found dead as missing woman from Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found dead in the 1000 block of Galt Street Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Norfolk Police Department. NPD tweeted Sunday morning that it was investigating the situation as a homicide after finding the woman in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood. The...
Man arrested after missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk
According to detectives, they have identified the body of a woman found in the 1000 block of Galt Street as, Marie D. Covington, a missing woman from Virginia Beach.
Pharrell meets with VB officials to discuss how to move city 'forward'
Pharrell said he was "having a positive conversation with officials from Virginia Beach - ready to move our city forward."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Navy Officer Charged for the Murder of His Pregnant Girlfriend, Family Says After She Did Not Want an Abortion
U.S. Navy Lt. Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder after the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend, 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King. He was additionally charged with use of a deadly weapon to committ murder, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch. According to police, King’s body was found in...
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Eden
EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
easternshorepost.com
William D. “Bill” Taylor
Mr. William D. “Bill” Taylor, 93, was welcomed by his Lord and Savior and reunited with his beloved wife of 62 years, Jeanne Gardner Taylor, on Monday, July 25, 2022. Born June 17, 1929, in Belle Haven, he was the son of the late P. Lynwood Taylor and the late Delia Bonniwell Taylor.
easternshorepost.com
Cherry Gering
Mr. Cherrix S. “Cherry” Gering, 97, was the daughter of the Hon. A. Hartley and Mollie C. Stevens, of Snow Hill, Md. Her father, A. Hartley Stevens Sr., was the former mayor of Snow Hill, and served in the Maryland House of Delegates. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Col. George W. Gering Jr., and her brother, A. Hartley Stevens Jr. Mrs. Gering is the mother of Col. George W. “Skip” Gering III and Hartley G. Onley; the grandmother of George W. “Kip” Gering IV, Kyle G. Buckley, John D. Gering, Kelley L. Crouch, and Kristen G. Shover; and great-grandmother of Autumn Shover, Preston Shover, Kate Buckley, Luke Buckley, Hutson Gering, Palmer Gering, and Sanders Gering.
Lane closure following a fatality accident in Hampton
HPD is actively investigating a fatality accident that occurred in the 4000 block of W. Mercury Blvd.
The Dispatch
Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant
BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
Comments / 0