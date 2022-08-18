ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

WMDT.com

Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Accomack County, VA
Government
County
Accomack County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
salus.edu

WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92

As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD ‘92.
ELKINS PARK, PA
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Fire Destroys Home in Eden

EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
EDEN, MD
easternshorepost.com

William D. “Bill” Taylor

Mr. William D. “Bill” Taylor, 93, was welcomed by his Lord and Savior and reunited with his beloved wife of 62 years, Jeanne Gardner Taylor, on Monday, July 25, 2022. Born June 17, 1929, in Belle Haven, he was the son of the late P. Lynwood Taylor and the late Delia Bonniwell Taylor.
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Cherry Gering

Mr. Cherrix S. “Cherry” Gering, 97, was the daughter of the Hon. A. Hartley and Mollie C. Stevens, of Snow Hill, Md. Her father, A. Hartley Stevens Sr., was the former mayor of Snow Hill, and served in the Maryland House of Delegates. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Col. George W. Gering Jr., and her brother, A. Hartley Stevens Jr. Mrs. Gering is the mother of Col. George W. “Skip” Gering III and Hartley G. Onley; the grandmother of George W. “Kip” Gering IV, Kyle G. Buckley, John D. Gering, Kelley L. Crouch, and Kristen G. Shover; and great-grandmother of Autumn Shover, Preston Shover, Kate Buckley, Luke Buckley, Hutson Gering, Palmer Gering, and Sanders Gering.
SNOW HILL, MD
The Dispatch

Expansion Approved For Inlet Restaurant

BERLIN– An iconic Inlet restaurant will expand following approval from local officials last week. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) last week approved a request to expand the licensed premises at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. The restaurant will be adding patio and outdoor bar space. Attorney Joe...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

