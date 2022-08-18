AMMAN, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Business representatives from Jordan and Algeria on Saturday called for efforts to overcome obstacles facing bilateral trade. Business representatives from the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the National Confederation of the Algerian Employers (NCAE) also urged for more meetings, exchange visits and the enforcement of bilateral trade agreements as the two organizations signed here a memorandum of understanding to enhance commercial and investment cooperation, the JBA said in a statement.

