Jackson County, FL

WMBB

Hot air balloons and healthy choices at Florida event

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County was “Soaring out of Summer” and learned how to live healthy in the process. The Florida Department of Health of Calhoun and Liberty counties hosted the event at the Calhoun County Airport Saturday. “We were provided an opportunity to have a SNAP-ED outreach event to provide some nutrition […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

‘Egg-flation’ affects local small business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of eggs can’t seem to crack these days. ‘Egg-flation’ is real. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report that says the average cost of eggs per dozen was $2.71 in June. Small businesses are feeling the brunt of...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypcblife.com

PCB Chamber Introduction: Kartona Electric Speedway

From best friends to business owners, Gavin and Lee with his wife Jess are the proud new owners of Kartona Electric Speedway! Located in the Beachwalk Shopping Center, Kartona is the perfect place for both locals and tourists. They have already made much needed modernizations to create a smoother experience for customers from start to finish. Their main focus is to make sure their customers have a one of a kind experience and walk away with big smiles – eager to come back for more fun. A high priority of theirs is to ensure company morale is exceptional in order to guarantee that energy is felt by every customer.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Early voter turnout results in Northwest Florida

Early voting wrapped up Saturday, and the voter turnout numbers are in for Northwest Florida. For Escambia County, of the over 220,000 registered voters, over 30,000 casted their ballots early. In Santa Rosa County, there's over 143,000 registered voters, and over 15,000 went to the polls. In Okaloosa County, with...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County actively searching for body

JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing were closed Sunday while rescue efforts continued on the waterway. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek on Saturday at around 1 p.m. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hundreds of families receive a variety of food for free

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since 2012, “A Hand Up” organization has been giving back to the community. Saturday morning, they helped local residents with a food giveaway. “We’re giving out food today for the second time this month because the need is so great,” CEO and founder Jeanette Best said. “We had to start […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Thousands of apartments are being built in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of apartments are under construction in Panama City as the city continues rebuilding after Hurricane Michael.  120 new apartments are being built at the Park at Massalina. A new complex is being constructed on Jenks Avenue and 15th St. The offerings range from affordable housing to luxury apartments. “Some […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

SE Health patient gives the gift of life

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
WDHN

The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WMBB

Bay County real estate expects shift to a ‘buyers market’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local residents who are tired of paying those high rent prices may be thinking about buying a house. Real estate agents say potential buyers have more choices these days. Those for sale signs are staying up longer. Brook Simmons, 15 year real estate agent says, “we are in a shift […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Houston Co. mayor and lawyer were relieved when the court ruled in their favor

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — James Coachman, who is the current Cottonwood mayor was granted immunity and had his case dismissed in a Houston County courtroom. “Mr. Coachman was very relieved,” one of Coachman’s attorneys, Benjamin Freeman said. “Obviously, this is a stressful event for anyone to have to go through. It’s a tragic situation, it’s a family situation.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

