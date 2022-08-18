Read full article on original website
Related
Hot air balloons and healthy choices at Florida event
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County was “Soaring out of Summer” and learned how to live healthy in the process. The Florida Department of Health of Calhoun and Liberty counties hosted the event at the Calhoun County Airport Saturday. “We were provided an opportunity to have a SNAP-ED outreach event to provide some nutrition […]
WJHG-TV
‘Egg-flation’ affects local small business
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of eggs can’t seem to crack these days. ‘Egg-flation’ is real. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report that says the average cost of eggs per dozen was $2.71 in June. Small businesses are feeling the brunt of...
Florida Scuba Diver Spears New State-Record Hogfish
Josh Summerville, 42, has been diving and spearing fish for a decade and a half. And on his day off from working as a dive master and boat captain at Panama City Diving center, he did what some folks would expect: he went diving with a couple buddies. Summerville and...
mypcblife.com
PCB Chamber Introduction: Kartona Electric Speedway
From best friends to business owners, Gavin and Lee with his wife Jess are the proud new owners of Kartona Electric Speedway! Located in the Beachwalk Shopping Center, Kartona is the perfect place for both locals and tourists. They have already made much needed modernizations to create a smoother experience for customers from start to finish. Their main focus is to make sure their customers have a one of a kind experience and walk away with big smiles – eager to come back for more fun. A high priority of theirs is to ensure company morale is exceptional in order to guarantee that energy is felt by every customer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Early voter turnout results in Northwest Florida
Early voting wrapped up Saturday, and the voter turnout numbers are in for Northwest Florida. For Escambia County, of the over 220,000 registered voters, over 30,000 casted their ballots early. In Santa Rosa County, there's over 143,000 registered voters, and over 15,000 went to the polls. In Okaloosa County, with...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County actively searching for body
JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing were closed Sunday while rescue efforts continued on the waterway. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek on Saturday at around 1 p.m. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
wdhn.com
Body of missing person in Spring Creek found according to Jackson Co. Sheriffs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Fort Rucker student, who sunk below the water and couldn’t be located in Jackson County. On Saturday, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of families receive a variety of food for free
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since 2012, “A Hand Up” organization has been giving back to the community. Saturday morning, they helped local residents with a food giveaway. “We’re giving out food today for the second time this month because the need is so great,” CEO and founder Jeanette Best said. “We had to start […]
Thousands of apartments are being built in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of apartments are under construction in Panama City as the city continues rebuilding after Hurricane Michael. 120 new apartments are being built at the Park at Massalina. A new complex is being constructed on Jenks Avenue and 15th St. The offerings range from affordable housing to luxury apartments. “Some […]
wtvy.com
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
Bay County real estate expects shift to a ‘buyers market’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local residents who are tired of paying those high rent prices may be thinking about buying a house. Real estate agents say potential buyers have more choices these days. Those for sale signs are staying up longer. Brook Simmons, 15 year real estate agent says, “we are in a shift […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
wdhn.com
Houston Co. mayor and lawyer were relieved when the court ruled in their favor
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — James Coachman, who is the current Cottonwood mayor was granted immunity and had his case dismissed in a Houston County courtroom. “Mr. Coachman was very relieved,” one of Coachman’s attorneys, Benjamin Freeman said. “Obviously, this is a stressful event for anyone to have to go through. It’s a tragic situation, it’s a family situation.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
WEAR
Deputies: Evidence found links juvenile to 6 vehicle burglaries in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a teen for burglarizing six vehicles in Miramar Beach Wednesday. Deputies say 16-year-old Devon Hurst Kavanaugh broke into six unlocked cars near Driftwood Road and took several items from each vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, upon responding to the...
Comments / 0