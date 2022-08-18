An upscale community in the outskirts of Honolulu, Hawaii, has developed a serious feral pig problem—and the residents are officially fed up. Earlier this month, a neighborhood board that governs the oceanside enclave of Aina Haina issued an edict to rid the area of its pig problem. If approved, the measure will attempt to quell the spread of Aina Haina’s destructive feral pig population by increasing access for local pig hunters.

