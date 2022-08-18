Read full article on original website
GF65
4d ago
Hey $15 a month is just a small drop in the bucket. NOT!!! I don't understand why they can't keep the coal plant open until they get their renewable energy infrastructure worked out. So I guess we'll be paying more while having to cut down our energy usage or we'll be facing rolling blackouts like on the mainland. Gee, Thanks HECO!!! WE all needed to pay more for less.
Reply
7
hawaiinewsnow.com
$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
Make a livable wage in Hawaii? Odds are you don’t
It is no surprise how expensive Hawaii is. From food costs, childcare, medical, housing or transportation, when living in Hawaii expect to pay more for basic needs.
KITV.com
City of Honolulu takes ownership of controversial Leahi Avenue area near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu now owns the area between Leahi Avenue and Noela Street, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Some residents said it has been a long road to victory and they're ready for both convenient and safer roads.
Roving water wagon helps Ahuimanu residents
A 16-inch watermain break at the end of Malumalu Place in Ahuimanu on Oahu is being worked on, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.
Honolulu Neighborhood Looks to Expand Hunting to Quell Feral Pig Proliferation
An upscale community in the outskirts of Honolulu, Hawaii, has developed a serious feral pig problem—and the residents are officially fed up. Earlier this month, a neighborhood board that governs the oceanside enclave of Aina Haina issued an edict to rid the area of its pig problem. If approved, the measure will attempt to quell the spread of Aina Haina’s destructive feral pig population by increasing access for local pig hunters.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
Manoa Marketpace Farmer’s Market moves temporarily
The Manoa Marketplace Farmer's Market moves temporarily while the marketplace undergoes a renovation, according to Alexander and Baldwin.
Charging stations in Hawaii: ‘Not enough and full’
Mililani resident Amy Yonashiro bought a plug-in hybrid and says having backup fuel is important when charging stalls are not available.
KITV.com
Report shows more people are pushing retirement past 65
HONOLULU (KITV4) – “Retirement Living” released a report that stated more people are now pushing retirement to after age 65 while many hope to retire between 51 to 60. A financial advisor told KITV that entering retirement right now is tricky – now that the stock market has had two blows in the past two and half years.
KITV.com
Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS). The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal...
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13, bringing over 300 vendors
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The "Made in Hawaii" festival is returning to the Ala Moana Center this year. It will run over the Veterans Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 11- 13.
KITV.com
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
KITV.com
Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid
HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback. The Pinky's in Waikiki is open, the only one operating. It's...
KITV.com
Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rusty tanks, corroded valves: Probe finds potential violations with military water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new EPA investigation found numerous problems with the military’s water distribution system for 93,000 people around Pearl Harbor, issues that may violate federal and state regulations. Investigators found particles floating on the water at a Halawa shaft infiltration tunnel. Photos also showed rusty water tanks,...
Farmers to buy fee simple farm land from Ohana Farm Parcels
Realtor Peter Savio launched Ohana Farm Parcels by Savio Realty Limited. Through this effort he has been offering farmers a chance to buy two to five acres of farm land in Central Oahu.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Monk seal born at Kaimana Beach relocated by wildlife officials for its safety after weaning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach has been separated from his mom and is being moved to an undisclosed location for its protection after weaning. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Rocky, the mother seal, showed signs of weaning her pup Koalani on Wednesday...
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
