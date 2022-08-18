ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Comments / 3

GF65
4d ago

Hey $15 a month is just a small drop in the bucket. NOT!!! I don't understand why they can't keep the coal plant open until they get their renewable energy infrastructure worked out. So I guess we'll be paying more while having to cut down our energy usage or we'll be facing rolling blackouts like on the mainland. Gee, Thanks HECO!!! WE all needed to pay more for less.

Reply
7
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Kapolei, HI
Business
City
Kapolei, HI
Kapolei, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Industry
State
Hawaii State
Field & Stream

Honolulu Neighborhood Looks to Expand Hunting to Quell Feral Pig Proliferation

An upscale community in the outskirts of Honolulu, Hawaii, has developed a serious feral pig problem—and the residents are officially fed up. Earlier this month, a neighborhood board that governs the oceanside enclave of Aina Haina issued an edict to rid the area of its pig problem. If approved, the measure will attempt to quell the spread of Aina Haina’s destructive feral pig population by increasing access for local pig hunters.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plant#Renewable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business
KITV.com

Report shows more people are pushing retirement past 65

HONOLULU (KITV4) – “Retirement Living” released a report that stated more people are now pushing retirement to after age 65 while many hope to retire between 51 to 60. A financial advisor told KITV that entering retirement right now is tricky – now that the stock market has had two blows in the past two and half years.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS). The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KITV.com

Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rusty tanks, corroded valves: Probe finds potential violations with military water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new EPA investigation found numerous problems with the military’s water distribution system for 93,000 people around Pearl Harbor, issues that may violate federal and state regulations. Investigators found particles floating on the water at a Halawa shaft infiltration tunnel. Photos also showed rusty water tanks,...
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
recordpatriot.com

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy