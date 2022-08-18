Read full article on original website
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Talks Pitt Prep and Quarterback Situation
WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss the final prep week before the Pitt game on Sept. 1. Brown mentioned that the team will have a mock game on Thursday to get the team used to a week-by-week schedule. Brown also mentioned that...
WVU HC Neal Brown on Starting QB: ‘There’s Not Been a Final Decision’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the Backyard Brawl returns in just 10 days, WVU head coach Neal Brown is not just ready yet to publicly announce the starting quarterback for the game. “We feel really good about our present and future. We’re not to that point [to name a starter]....
Highly Touted 5-Star G Trentyn Flowers Had ‘Good’ Experience Visiting WVU
West Virginia hosted 2024 5-star guard Trentyn Flowers on an unofficial visit on Saturday. Flowers (6-foot-9, 180 pounds) is ranked No. 8 in the country in his class by 247 Sports and the No. 1 prospect from Virginia. WV Sports Now caught up with Flowers to discuss his experience while visiting West Virginia.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – August 21
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Mountaineers golfer Trent Tipton had an immaculate day during West Virginia’s first qualifier of the season on Sunday at Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford, Pa. Tipton set the course record for...
All-American Receiver Mario Craver Receives Offer From West Virginia
Under Armour All-American Mario Craver announced via Twitter he had received an offer from the West Virginia Football program on Saturday morning. Craver, a member of the class of 2024 at Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, is a four-star wide receiver prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals.com. West Virginia...
