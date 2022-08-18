ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – August 21

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Mountaineers golfer Trent Tipton had an immaculate day during West Virginia’s first qualifier of the season on Sunday at Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford, Pa. Tipton set the course record for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
wvsportsnow.com

All-American Receiver Mario Craver Receives Offer From West Virginia

Under Armour All-American Mario Craver announced via Twitter he had received an offer from the West Virginia Football program on Saturday morning. Craver, a member of the class of 2024 at Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, is a four-star wide receiver prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals.com. West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy